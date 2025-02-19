Teekay Corporation Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The full earnings release and Teekay Group’s earnings presentation are available on the Company’s website here.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers manages and operates approximately 60 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian Government. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,200 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay Tankers provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

E-mail: investor.relations@teekay.com

Website: www.teekay.com

