Rectitude Delivers First Batch of AIMS Products to Singapore Customers, Expanding Green Energy Offerings in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectitude Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: RECT; the “Company” or “Rectitude”), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today announced the successful delivery of its first batch of All-in-One Intelligence Micro-grid System (“AIMS”) to customers in Singapore in February 2025. This milestone marks the product’s debut in Singapore and reinforces the Company’s commitment to advancing green energy solutions in Southeast Asia.

The initial sale included two AIMS AST 05 and twelve 6800/2350B mobile power stations, generating S$450,000 in revenue. With on-site support from Rectitude’s AIMS project team, the AIMS AST 05 systems were seamlessly integrated into the local electrical grid and have been operating efficiently. The mobile power stations were quickly delivered to various Singapore companies across different industries. Additionally, new orders for the mobile power stations have been secured, highlighting strong market demand.

This achievement follows Rectitude’s launch of its innovative new energy solutions in Thailand in December 2024 enabling the Company to enter the multi-billion-dollar green energy market in Southeast Asia. This first sale in Singapore, where the Company is headquartered, represents a pivotal step in its strategy to establish a strong presence in the region’s rapidly growing sustainable energy sector.

"This first sale in Singapore is a significant milestone for our company and a major step in our expansion strategy,” said Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. “By introducing AIMS, our next-generation energy storage solution, we aim to support Singapore’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. As the country accelerates its energy transition under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, we anticipate tremendous opportunities for green energy solutions. We believe the successful launch of AIMS in Singapore will serve as a strong foundation for our continued growth across Southeast Asia.”

About Rectitude

Founded in 1997 in Singapore, Rectitude is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude’s products and solutions are marketed to a wide array of distributor networks and end markets, both in Singapore and increasingly throughout the Southeast Asian region, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.rectitude.com.sg

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future business plans, market expansion strategies, and growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Rectitude

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rectitude.com.sg

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.