Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 After Market Close on February 26, 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. ET that day (1:30 p.m. PT), members of Revolution Medicines’ senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial results for the quarter and full year and provide an update on corporate progress.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit www.revmed.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:

media@revmed.com

investors@revmed.com

