Grants Offered to Enhance Minnesota Specialty Crop Markets

Applications are now open for grants from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) to increase the competitiveness of domestic and foreign markets for Minnesota-grown specialty crops.

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds projects that will:

Market and promote specialty crops

Support research and development related to specialty crops

Expand the availability and access to specialty crops

Address challenges faced by producers of specialty crops

The MDA anticipates awarding approximately $1.25 million in grants using a competitive review process, with a maximum award of $125,000 and a minimum award of $25,000. There is no matching requirement.

Producer organizations, nonprofits, government agencies, tribal organizations, universities, and other organizations involved in Minnesota agriculture are encouraged to apply. Individual producers, for-profit businesses, or commercial entities are also eligible to apply if their project will provide value to the specialty crop industry at large and incorporate a plan for disseminating the results of the project broadly.

Grant funding for the SCBGP is provided annually from a block grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) under the legislative authority of the 2018 Farm Bill. USDA defines specialty crops as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, floriculture, and processed products that have 50% or more specialty crop content by weight, exclusive of added water.

Applications for 2025 SCBGP funds must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Visit the MDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program web page for full program and application details, as well as lists of previously funded projects.

Note: Due to recent Executive Orders, federal funding may be reduced or cancelled. Publishing this request for proposals (RFP) does not commit the state to awarding any federal funds.

