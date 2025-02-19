Submit Release
VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland news release // 24B4006582 // contempt of court

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B4006582

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                       

STATION:   Rutland                   

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: October 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brandon VT

VIOLATION: Contempt of Court (violating court ordered conditions of release) 13 VSA 7559 & 33 VSA 5201(2)(A)(i)

 

ACCUSED:  Mark Jackson                                             

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7-30-24, Mark Jackson was released from Rutland Criminal Division Court on conditions for the offense of sexual assault 13 VSA 3252(a)(2).  One of his conditions forbade initiating contact with a victim.  This victim contacted Vermont State Police in October 2024, reporting contact by Mark Jackson.  An investigation determined that Mark Jackson initiated contact with a victim through social media. 

 

Note – by Vermont Statute, because the original offense (sexual assault 13 VSA 3252a2) was heard in Rutland Criminal Division Court, the subsequent new charge of contempt of court will also be heard in Rutland Criminal Division Court.   

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  2-20-25 1230 PM          

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division Court

LODGED - N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

