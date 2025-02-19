VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland news release // 24B4006582 // contempt of court
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4006582
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: October 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brandon VT
VIOLATION: Contempt of Court (violating court ordered conditions of release) 13 VSA 7559 & 33 VSA 5201(2)(A)(i)
ACCUSED: Mark Jackson
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7-30-24, Mark Jackson was released from Rutland Criminal Division Court on conditions for the offense of sexual assault 13 VSA 3252(a)(2). One of his conditions forbade initiating contact with a victim. This victim contacted Vermont State Police in October 2024, reporting contact by Mark Jackson. An investigation determined that Mark Jackson initiated contact with a victim through social media.
Note – by Vermont Statute, because the original offense (sexual assault 13 VSA 3252a2) was heard in Rutland Criminal Division Court, the subsequent new charge of contempt of court will also be heard in Rutland Criminal Division Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-20-25 1230 PM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Division Court
LODGED - N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
