S. 257, Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act of 2025

S. 257 would require the Department of Commerce to assess and prepare for disruptions to supply chains for goods that are critical to national or economic security. The bill would establish an interagency working group to identify actions that the federal government can take to mitigate the economic effects of incidents that cause gaps in manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, and distribution networks for those critical goods. The bill also would require the department to report annually to the Congress on the effectiveness of its efforts.

Implementing S. 257 would not impose significant new operating requirements on the Department of Commerce and other federal agencies because those agencies are already performing most of the responsibilities that would be required under the bill. CBO estimates that preparing the required assessments and reports would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025‑2030 period. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.