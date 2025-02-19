Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,098 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of House of Representatives of Indonesia

AZERBAIJAN, February 19 - 19 February 2025, 19:45

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Puan Maharani, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, on February 19.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the significance of the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, themed “The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation in Asia”, held in Baku. They expressed hope that the event would contribute to cementing interparliamentary cooperation.

The discussions also covered the prospects for Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations, as well as bilateral cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments.

Puan Maharani presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of House of Representatives of Indonesia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more