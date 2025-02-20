More Than a Party: Messmer High School’s Annual Fat Tuesday Event Fuels Student Success & Honors Leaders

Guests enjoying the inaugural Fat Tuesday event in February 2024

Messmer High School invites the Milwaukee community to its highly-anticipated Fat Tuesday Fundraising Event on Tuesday, March 4, at Mount Mary University

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Messmer High School invites the Milwaukee community to its highly-anticipated 2025 Fat Tuesday Fundraising Event: “The Feast Before the Fast,” on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mount Mary University’s Bergstrom Hall.This year’s event is more than just a celebration—it marks a major milestone as Messmer embarks on its 100th anniversary and ushers in a new era of leadership and transformation. Attendees will enjoy Mardi Gras-themed cuisine, a raffle with student-made items and a high-energy lineup of entertainment, all in support of Messmer’s mission.Why This MattersAs one of Milwaukee’s most enduring educational institutions, Messmer High School has a legacy of providing faith-based, values-driven education that equips students with both academic and real-world skills. This year’s event not only honors that tradition but also highlights Messmer’s vision for the future, including a renewed focus on innovation, hands-on learning, and leadership development."Messmer’s annual Fat Tuesday celebration is a powerful reflection of the community that has supported our students for nearly a century," said Jim Piatt, outgoing president of Messmer High School. "As we approach our 100th anniversary, this event honors our legacy, showcases our students' talents and strengthens the bonds that will carry Messmer into the future.”A Night of Impact: Event HighlightsHonoring Leadership: A special ceremony will recognize four honorees for their dedication and contributions to Messmer’s legacy.Passing the Torch: The event marks the official transition from outgoing president Jim Piatt to incoming president Dr. Rich Mannisto, who will share his vision for the school’s next chapter.Paddle Raise & Raffles: Attendees can directly support student success through an exciting paddle raise, with a fundraising goal of $30,000 - $40,000. Raffle prizes of student-made cornhole boards, crosses, and charcuterie boards as well as a wine pull add to the night’s excitement.Entertainment & Celebration: The evening will be hosted by Jammin’ 98.3’s Brandi Iberia, featuring music from DJ Mikey B and a performance by ComedySportz.Join Us and Make a DifferenceMessmer’s legacy has been shaped by the generosity of donors, alumni, and community supporters. As the school prepares for its centennial celebration in the 2025-26 academic year, events like “The Feast Before the Fast” ensure that Messmer can continue to provide an exceptional education rooted in faith, knowledge, and leadership.###About Messmer High SchoolSince its founding in 1926, Messmer High School has been committed to providing a high-quality education rooted in the Catholic education tradition. The school emphasizes academic excellence, personal accountability and community involvement, offering innovative programs like STEM classes and the PathWAYs initiative, which integrates real-world job experiences with academic learning. Messmer remains dedicated to its mission of fostering the character and potential of its diverse student body, preparing them to succeed and contribute positively to their communities.For more information about Messmer High School, its programs or partnership opportunities, visit messmerschools.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.