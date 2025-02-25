Christina France To Head AI Partnership Programs

Christina France Named Director of Partnership Programs at ESource AI University

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESource AI University is excited to announce the appointment of Christina France as the Director of Partnership Programs . Known for her expertise in building strategic alliances and driving growth, Christina is poised to significantly enhance the university's collaborative initiatives and expand its global presence.In her new capacity, Christina will lead efforts to forge and strengthen partnerships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and research organizations. Christina’s initial focus will be on working with independent Learning & Development (L&D) professionals and small to mid-sized L&D companies eager to expand their service offerings. The ESource AI University Partner Program will empower partners with the tools, resources, and incentives needed to enhance their businesses and elevate client satisfaction.Her appointment is a pivotal move in ESource AI University's quest to become a frontrunner in AI education and innovative AI tools for L&D. In benchmark results on its central offering in the learning and development space, the ESource AI University L&D Expert Assistant produced a 99% reduction in development time and a speed that was 60x faster than traditional methods: https://esourceu.com/zoooommmm/ Coupled with the ESource AI University Prompt Optimizer, the product received rave reviews from ChatGPT and OpenAI for accuracy and speed in their final benchmark summary: "The L&D Expert Assistant is now the most advanced AI-powered L&D solution available, offering unparalleled speed, accuracy, and access to real-time resources. The integration of the Prompt Optimizer and web search capabilities sets a new industry standard in learning content creation and development.”."Christina France brings extensive experience and a visionary approach to partnership development," stated Michael J. Giambra, CEO of ESource Corporation. "Her leadership will be crucial in establishing meaningful collaborations that align with our strategic objectives and enrich our educational offerings."The company went on to say that Christina France brings a unique combination of AI expertise and a proven ability to build and support collaborative programs. Her leadership in developing the AI University Partnership Programs and her deep understanding of partner sales processes make her uniquely qualified to lead and expand ESource AI University’s Partnership Programs."I am honored to join ESource AI University and eager to contribute to its mission of advancing AI L&D tools and solutions," said Christina France. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to create impactful partnerships that will drive innovation and offer our students exceptional learning opportunities."Joe DiDonato, President of ESource AI University, expressed his enthusiasm for Christina's appointment, stating, "Christina's strategic vision and relationship-building skills will be vital in positioning ESource AI University as a hub for AI research and collaboration. Her expertise will help us expand our network and explore new growth opportunities."Under Christina's leadership, ESource AI University aims to broaden its partner network and explore new collaborative opportunities. Her focus will be on creating synergies that enhance the university's research capabilities and provide partners with access to cutting-edge resources and expertise.For more information about ESource AI University and its partnership programs, please visit: https://esourceu.com/partner/ About ESource AI UniversityESource AI University is a leader in educational innovation and is dedicated to transforming corporate learning experiences through advanced technology. By teaching and integrating AI into corporate training tools, the university aims to make high-quality professional development accessible to organizations of all sizes. With a strong emphasis on enhancing workforce skills, ESource AI University is committed to breaking down barriers and providing companies with the resources they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving business environment. Through initiatives like AI-powered training solutions, the university continues to lead in creating impactful, technology-driven educational solutions that empower corporate learners and educators alike. Visit https://esourceu.com/ to learn more.About ESource AI University PartnershipsESource AI University is dedicated to advancing education and research in artificial intelligence through strategic partnerships and innovative programs. By collaborating with industry leaders and academic institutions, the university provides students with access to cutting-edge resources and expertise, preparing them to excel in the rapidly evolving field of AI. For more information, visit ESource AI University Partnerships.

