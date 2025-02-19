Proactive MD Acquires Leading Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Company

Healthcare innovator’s latest acquisition to enhance lung health program for employers and patients

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, announced the recent acquisition of a state-of-the-art liquid biopsy diagnostics company.This acquisition follows a series of recent national growth initiatives around diagnostics, pathology, pharmacy, and primary care. By integrating advanced liquid biopsy technology into its primary care model, Proactive MD aims to provide its patients with earlier and more accurate lung cancer screenings, empowering them with life-saving preventive diagnostics before symptoms appear.“Our mission is to transform healthcare by delivering preemptive, personalized care that prevents disease before it starts,” said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. “This acquisition allows us to integrate groundbreaking diagnostic capabilities into our Advanced Primary Care model, ensuring our employer clients and their members have access to leading lung health solutions. Through early detection and intervention, we can significantly improve health outcomes and reduce long-term healthcare costs for both employers and patients”The new lung health program will leverage liquid biopsy technology to identify biomarkers associated with lung cancer and other respiratory conditions. This non-invasive approach provides an innovative alternative to traditional screening methods and offers improved accuracy, convenience, and accessibility.The program will be embedded within Proactive MD’s existing care model and the company will begin rolling out the enhanced lung health program to its employer partners over the next few months, reinforcing its mission to revolutionize healthcare by putting prevention, early intervention, and patient-centered care back at center of an effective healthcare system.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

