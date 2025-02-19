Former MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley receives inaugural White Oak Award from Deep Roots KC

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Deep Roots KC presented former Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Director Sara Parker Pauley with the inaugural White Oak Award on Tuesday, Feb. 11, ahead of her keynote address during Deep Roots’ annual Plan It Native conference. The award was given to acknowledge Pauley’s career building a system of multi-sector partners which care for and nurture our natural systems.

"The White Oak tree is a significant keystone species in our region as it holds complex ecosystems together,” said Stacia Stelk, Executive Director of Deep Roots KC. “The White Oak Award recognizes that some humans can also serve as keystones. As this keystone human, Ms. Pauley is responsible for making our human-partner ecosystems stronger, making our natural systems stronger along the way.”

To commemorate the recognition, Pauley received a plaque made of white oak wood, carved by Kansas City Art Institute student Emma Bland. She also received a white oak wood chair carved by artist and Deep Roots volunteer Michael Chapman, which will reside at MDC’s Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center to honor her legacy.

"I am both honored and humbled to receive the inaugural White Oak award from Deep Roots,” said Pauley. “My career in conservation has been fueled by passion for the mission and collaboration with extraordinary colleagues and partners, and I share this award with them. Together, we understand that the stewardship of our environment is vital to our own well-being; we survive and thrive together or not at all."

Pauley was the first female director of MDC from 2016 – 2024 and is the first person to have ever served as both director of MDC and director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). During her tenure with MDC, the agency acquired 16,760 acres of land through purchase and donation. Key areas from those acquisitions include grassland in the upper watershed of Little Clear Creek, woodland habitat vital to elk restoration and preservation of the endangered Ozark Hellbender and a world record-holding tract adjacent to Penn-Sylvania Prairie for the most plant species in a 20x20 inch square. Pauley has long advocated for opportunities for underserved populations to experience the benefits of outdoor recreation.

Pauley’s White Oak Award chair is on display now at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, located at 470 Troost Avenue in Kansas City. Learn more about Deep Roots KC and their mission to encourage the use of native plants at https://deeproots.org.