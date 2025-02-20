First-Ever Synovial Sarcoma Conference to Bring Together Patients, Researchers, and Experts in a Landmark Event

This conference is an invaluable opportunity to bring together the best minds in the field and accelerate progress for patients of all ages.” — Dr. Theodore Laetsch

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Synovial Sarcoma Foundation is proud to announce that Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Penn Medicine —global leaders in synovial sarcoma research—are hosting the first-ever conference dedicated to this rare and aggressive cancer. This landmark event will focus on the latest advances in research and treatment for both pediatric and adult synovial sarcoma patients, ensuring that all those affected by the disease have access to the latest scientific insights and care strategies.The Synovial Sarcoma Virtual Conference will take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM EST and will serve as a vital platform for information sharing and collaboration among medical experts, researchers, patients, and families.Leading the conference, Dr. Theodore Laetsch, Director of the Very Rare Malignant Tumors Program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, emphasized the importance of collaboration in driving new treatment options. “Innovative research and collaboration are essential to advancing treatments for synovial sarcoma,” said Dr. Laetsch. “This conference is an invaluable opportunity to bring together the best minds in the field and accelerate progress for patients of all ages. By fostering these discussions, we move closer to more effective therapies.”Chas Spence, Founder of the Synovial Sarcoma Foundation, also underscored the significance of the event. “This conference represents a major milestone for the synovial sarcoma community. For the first time, patients, caregivers, and researchers will have a dedicated platform to exchange knowledge and support one another. We are incredibly grateful to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Penn Medicine for making this possible, and we look forward to an inspiring and impactful event.”The conference will feature leading experts in oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, and surgical innovations, presenting the latest advancements in synovial sarcoma treatment and research.________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________How to RegisterDate: Saturday, March 1, 2025Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM EST (11:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST)Register here: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/30fdcc6f-d360-41b9-80e4-bf30e72ffd47@a6112416-07b0-41a5-9bb1-d146b575c975 For any questions, please contact the Synovial Sarcoma Registry Team:Email: synovialsarcomaregistry@chop.eduPhone: (267) 827-8145________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About the Synovial Sarcoma FoundationThe Synovial Sarcoma Foundation is dedicated to transforming the future of Synovial Sarcoma treatment by funding groundbreaking research, expanding clinical resources, and strengthening the patient and caregiver community. Through strategic partnerships with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Penn Medicine—two of the world’s leading cancer research institutions—the foundation is accelerating initiatives that will shape the next generation of Synovial Sarcoma care.________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.