16th International ATAX Tax Administration Conference Tax Administration: Getting it Right – ADBI Special Session

Event Program Click to view

Time of Event

9:00–17:00 Sydney Time

Summary

The 16th ATAX Tax Administration International Conference will be held on 8-9 April 2025 in Sydney, Australia. This event will bring together leading tax policymakers and experts, provide a platform for showcasing tax-related research and analysis, assess emerging developments and contemporary dynamics in tax policy and administration, and pave the way for the development of innovative and practical policies to improve their effectiveness.

The drivers and dynamics of taxation have shifted considerably with the digital transformation. This has opened new avenues for international tax cooperation, in the form of data and information-sharing arrangements, common reporting frameworks, and the potential for more transparent, effective, and accountable administration. However, it has also introduced new complexities in tackling base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), encouraged cross-country tax competition, and raised difficulties in taxing digital intangible assets and products across borders. Amid the increasing implementation of digital services taxes across various jurisdictions, ongoing negotiations toward multilateral agreements and Two-Pillar Solutions aim to ensure the benefits of digital transformation of the economies are reflected in taxation while mitigating associated risks.

To explore this complex and shifting terrain and other tax-related issues, the 16th International ATAX ‘Tax Administration: Getting It Right’ Conference will provide a platform for discussion on the social, economic, environmental, legal and technological aspects of tax administration reform. During the conference, the ADBI will develop and deliver a session on Taxing Digital Products and Services: Opportunities and Challenges in Asia and the Pacific. This panel discussion will bring together leading policymakers, government officials, and technical experts to review the landscape of international tax cooperation concerning the allocation of taxing rights in the digital economy and exchange perspectives on how some Asia Pacific countries are approaching these changes.

Objectives

Surveying the landscape of international tax cooperation : examining the current state of play in international tax cooperation and progress toward multilateral agreements on Pillar I and II of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework.

: examining the current state of play in international tax cooperation and progress toward multilateral agreements on Pillar I and II of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework. Assessing the impacts of the digital transformation on taxation systems : exploring the opportunities and challenges arising from the taxation of digital products and services, grounded in illustrative experiences emerging from a diverse range of emerging and advanced economies.

: exploring the opportunities and challenges arising from the taxation of digital products and services, grounded in illustrative experiences emerging from a diverse range of emerging and advanced economies. Designing equitable and practical policy solutions : developing recommendations for policymakers, regulators, and tax authorities to enhance tax policy and administration in the digital economy.

: developing recommendations for policymakers, regulators, and tax authorities to enhance tax policy and administration in the digital economy. Facilitating the emergence of an international community of practice: fostering international dialogue and collaboration to address contemporary tax challenges, with an emphasis on digital taxation.

Target Participants

This workshop is designed for international policymakers, regulators, practitioners, and academics, focusing on digitalization, sustainability, and innovative approaches in tax policy administration to address contemporary challenges.

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partners