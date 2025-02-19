Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes Cancen Oil Processors Inc. for contravening an environmental protection order under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Calgary, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued an administrative penalty to Cancen Oil Processors Inc. (Cancen) for contravening an environmental protection order (EPO) and thereby contravening section 227(i) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (EPEA). A copy of the decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard.

On February 15, 2023, the AER issued an EPO under sections 113 and 241 of EPEA regarding a release from an oilfield waste disposal well at Cancen’s New Sarepta site. Following an investigation, the AER has determined that Cancen has not complied with the EPO and consequently is assessed a $303 768.58 administrative penalty.

An administrative penalty is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER may use when companies do not comply with the rules.



For more information on the AER’s investigation enforcement processes, please see the Investigations webpage on aer.ca.



