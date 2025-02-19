ZAGG Expands Protection Line with Premium Cases and Screen Protectors for the New iPhone 16e

Durable, Stylish, and Sustainable Accessories Set a New Standard For Device Protection

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in premium mobile accessories and technologies, today introduced an expanded lineup of ZAGG phone cases and ZAGG InvisibleShield® screen protection and camera lens accessories for the new Apple iPhone 16e. Combining cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly design, the new collection offers advanced protection and style to meet the needs of today’s mobile tech users.

The state-of-the-art ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protection and camera lens product lineup features:

Glass Elite ($39.99) – a premium screen protector up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection that delivers superior scratch resistance and smudge-free clarity with easy installation. 1

($39.99) – a premium screen protector up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection that delivers superior scratch resistance and smudge-free clarity with easy installation. Glass Elite Anti-Glare ($44.99) – combines robust scratch protection with a matte finish that reduces glare for optimal visibility in bright environments.

($44.99) – combines robust scratch protection with a matte finish that reduces glare for optimal visibility in bright environments. Glass Elite VisionGuard ® ($44.99) – filters 60% of high-energy visible blue light with advanced eye protection technology while delivering durable, crystal-clear screen protection. 2

($44.99) – filters 60% of high-energy visible blue light with advanced eye protection technology while delivering durable, crystal-clear screen protection. Glass Elite Privacy ($44.99) – includes two-way privacy technology and superior scratch protection to ensure your screen remains secure.

($44.99) – includes two-way privacy technology and superior scratch protection to ensure your screen remains secure. Glass Elite Privacy 360 ($59.99) – provides robust screen protection with four-way privacy technology, keeping your display confidential from every angle in portrait and landscape while maintaining durability and clarity.

($59.99) – provides robust screen protection with four-way privacy technology, keeping your display confidential from every angle in portrait and landscape while maintaining durability and clarity. Glass XTR4 ($59.99) – the most advanced screen protector available, Glass XTR4 is fortified with graphene, one of the strongest materials on earth for added durability 3 , and contains up to 30% recycled glass 4 , and offers up to 11x the strength of traditional screen protection with blue light filtration 5 .

($59.99) – the most advanced screen protector available, Glass XTR4 is fortified with graphene, one of the strongest materials on earth for added durability , and contains up to 30% recycled glass , and offers up to 11x the strength of traditional screen protection with blue light filtration . Glass Elite Camera Ring ($19.99) – Contains up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass and protects the camera lens from impacts and scratches.4 The Glass Elite Camera Ring fits precisely and eliminates glare for rich, vibrant photos.



ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors have earned the Green Product Mark from TÜV Rheinland, recognizing ZAGG’s commitment to sustainability. This certification reflects the company’s advancements in recycled material use, corporate responsibility, and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices. Packaging is also made from up to 100% Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper, ensuring it comes from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits.

The premium iPhone 16e screen protection and case lineup is infused with graphene for added durability and is compatible with most wireless chargers.3 The case lineup, which is also compatible with iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13, includes:

Luxe™ ($29.99) – A sleek, ripple-textured case made with up to 100% recycled materials 6 , providing a slim, lightweight design and up to 10ft (3m) drop protection 7 . Luxe combines durability and sustainability and fits easily in your pocket.

($29.99) – A sleek, ripple-textured case made with up to 100% recycled materials , providing a slim, lightweight design and up to 10ft (3m) drop protection . Luxe combines durability and sustainability and fits easily in your pocket. Crystal Palace Lite™ ($29.99) – A transparent case with ZAGG’s ClearGuard™ anti-yellowing technology, up to 10ft (3m) drop protection, and a minimalist design to enhance your phone’s natural color. 7

($29.99) – A transparent case with ZAGG’s ClearGuard™ anti-yellowing technology, up to 10ft (3m) drop protection, and a minimalist design to enhance your phone’s natural color. Crystal Palace Lite Snap™ ($39.99) – All the features of Crystal Palace Lite plus a magnetic ring for use with magnetic accessories.

($39.99) – All the features of Crystal Palace Lite plus a magnetic ring for use with magnetic accessories. Crystal Palace™ ($39.99) – Tested and proven to protect your phone from drops up to 13ft (4m), Crystal Palace is scratch resistant and features a backplate that’s made of polycarbonate, the same material that’s used in bulletproof glass. 7 Crystal Palace is made with up to 65% post-consumer recycled materials. 6

($39.99) – Tested and proven to protect your phone from drops up to 13ft (4m), Crystal Palace is scratch resistant and features a backplate that’s made of polycarbonate, the same material that’s used in bulletproof glass. Crystal Palace is made with up to 65% post-consumer recycled materials. Crystal Palace with Kickstand™ ($44.99) – Offering up to 13ft (4m) drop protection 7 , scratch-resistant clarity, and a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing, Crystal Palace with Kickstand is made with up to 60% recycled content 6 .

($44.99) – Offering up to 13ft (4m) drop protection , scratch-resistant clarity, and a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing, Crystal Palace with Kickstand is made with up to 60% recycled content . Crystal Palace Snap™ ($49.99) – Featuring up to 13ft (4m) drop protection 7 , an anti-scratch coating, and compatibility with magnetic accessories, Crystal Palace Snap is made with up to 61% recycled content 6 .

($49.99) – Featuring up to 13ft (4m) drop protection , an anti-scratch coating, and compatibility with magnetic accessories, Crystal Palace Snap is made with up to 61% recycled content . Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand™ ($54.99) – Adds a hands-free kickstand to the already durable Crystal Palace Snap and is made with up to 56% recycled content. 6

($54.99) – Adds a hands-free kickstand to the already durable Crystal Palace Snap and is made with up to 56% recycled content. Santa Cruz with Kickstand™ ($44.99) – A vibrant, transparent case with black accents around the camera ring and case, up to 13ft (4m) drop protection, and an integrated kickstand. 7 Santa Cruz with Kickstand is made with up to 69% recycled content. 6

($44.99) – A vibrant, transparent case with black accents around the camera ring and case, up to 13ft (4m) drop protection, and an integrated kickstand. Santa Cruz with Kickstand is made with up to 69% recycled content. Santa Cruz Snap™ ($49.99) – Compatible with magnetic accessories, Santa Cruz Snap combines stylish color accents and up to 13ft (4m) drop protection. 7 Santa Cruz Snap is also made with up to 70% post-consumer recycled content. 6 Santa Cruz Snap features three color accents: black; hyacinth; and retro blue.

($49.99) – Compatible with magnetic accessories, Santa Cruz Snap combines stylish color accents and up to 13ft (4m) drop protection. Santa Cruz Snap is also made with up to 70% post-consumer recycled content. Santa Cruz Snap features three color accents: black; hyacinth; and retro blue. Milan™ ($39.99) – A semi-transparent case with designs inspired by nature and iridescent vibes, providing up to 13ft (4m) drop protection 7 , improved grip, and up to 78% recycled content 6 . Milan is offered in iridescent, swirl glitter, and black/opaque color options.

($39.99) – A semi-transparent case with designs inspired by nature and iridescent vibes, providing up to 13ft (4m) drop protection , improved grip, and up to 78% recycled content . Milan is offered in iridescent, swirl glitter, and black/opaque color options. Denali Snap with Kickstand™ ($59.99) – Rugged yet stylish, this dual-layer case offers up to 16ft (5m) drop protection7, is compatible with magnetic accessories, and features up to 89% recycled content6. Denali Snap with Kickstand is offered in black.



"At ZAGG, we’re committed to delivering exceptional products that protect and enhance the user experience," said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing at ZAGG. "Whether you're looking for ultimate device protection, enhanced productivity, or eco-friendly design, we have you covered."

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors and ZAGG cases for the iPhone 16e are available today on ZAGG.com, Amazon.com, and in-store at AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, and Verizon stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.8 With more than 400 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is a leading brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

2Measured at 435-440nm

3See ZAGG.com/graphene FAQ for more details.

4Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

5Based on internal ZAGG testing.

6Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

7Mil Std 810G 516

8Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. TÜV Rheinland is a trademark of TÜV Rheinland Holding AG CORPORATION DEM REP Am Grauen Stein 51105 Köln FED REP GERMANY. FSC is a registered trademark of FSC INTERNATIONAL CENTER GEMEINNUTZIGE GESELLSCHAFT MBH LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY FED REP GERMANY ADENAUERALLEE 134 53113 BONN FED REP GERMANY. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 400 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

ZAGG Crystal Palace lineup Crystal Palace perfectly combines elegance, usability, and scratch-resistant strength in a case that highlights the beauty of iPhone 16e. ZAGG Milan lineup Milan is a semi-transparent case with designs inspired by nature and iridescent vibes. ZAGG Santa Cruz Snap lineup The transparent Santa Cruz Snap shows off iPhone 16e and lets you express yourself with stylish color accents around the camera and case edge. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR4 and Glass Elite Privacy 360 Glass XTR4 is fortified with graphene, one of the strongest materials on earth. Glass Elite Privacy includes a four-way privacy filter to keep your display confidential in both portrait and landscape.

