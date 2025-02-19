Sport, Arts and Culture on fraudulent social media accounts impersonating Minister Gayton Mckenzie

It has come to the attention of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture that individuals have been creating fake social media accounts under his name as part of attempts to defraud the public by soliciting money.

“I want to make it unequivocally clear that I do not, and will never, ask any member of the public for money on any social media platform. I will not send anyone private messages or request personal information from anyone in such a manner,” said the Minister.

These fraudulent activities have potentially been robbing unsuspecting citizens of their hard-earned money, and the Minister has urged the public to exercise extreme caution.

To protect yourself:

Verify Authenticity: Always ensure you are interacting with official and verified social media profiles.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter any profiles or messages that seem dubious, please report them immediately to the respective social media platform.

Stay Informed: Regularly check official channels for updates and be wary of unsolicited communications.

“Public safety and trust are paramount. Let us work together to put an end to these scams.”

To ensure you are engaging with the Minister’s official communications on social media, trust only the following verified social media accounts:

Any other profiles purporting to represent the Minister are unauthorised and potentially criminal.

For media enquiries:

Ms. Stacey-Lee Khojane

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

