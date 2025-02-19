Sport, Arts and Culture calls media to apply for Media accreditation application for 2025 National Human Rights Day Commemoration
The government through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Eastern Cape Provincial Government will host the 2025 National Human Rights Day on Friday, 21 March at The Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Gqeberha.
Members of the media who wish to cover this national commemoration are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form and sending it back to: SolomonM@dsac.gov.za. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, 05 March, 2025 at 16:00.
NB: No pdf file will be accepted.
For RSVPs, kindly contact:
Mr Solomon Maseko
Cell: 077 609 3188
Further enquiries:
Mr Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675
Legal Disclaimer:
