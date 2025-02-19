Western Cape Local Government hosts Local Government Innovation Summit

The Department of Local Government (DLG) is proud to host its inaugural Local Government Innovation Summit at the Buffelsfontein Game and Nature Reserve in the West Coast District Municipality. The two-day event, taking place on 19 and 20 February 2025, brings together municipalities and industry leaders from across the Western Cape to explore how technology and innovation can improve service delivery and enhance the efficiency of local government operations. With 200 delegates in attendance, including exhibitors from leading technology companies based in the Western Cape, the summit marks a significant step toward shaping the future of local government in the region.

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, supported the Summit, saying a new mindset is needed if President Ramaphosa’s call for more efficient local governments in South Africa is to be heeded. “We need to adopt a future-orientated mentality, planning and budgeting for climate change, population growth, economic growth as well as environmental protection. Towards this end, the adoption of new technology and innovation at local government level is crucial”.

The summit provides local government leaders with a unique platform to discover new technologies, methods, and innovative ideas that can boost operational efficiency, improve citizen engagement, and enhance service delivery. With support from key partners such as the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), the Garden Route District Municipality, and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), the event addresses essential aspects of leveraging innovation in local governance.

Mr. Graham Paulse, Head of the Department of Local Government, explains: “The Summit aims to equip municipal leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to harness technology and new methods to improve their municipal ecosystems. Digital transformation is central to optimising service delivery. He emphasised the importance of collaboration between government sectors, private sector, and academia to ensure better management of resources”.

