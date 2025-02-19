Minister Maropene Ramokgopa meets Bureau of Economic Research at Stellenbosch University, 20 Feb

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will meet with the Bureau of Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University, on Thursday, 20 February 2025.

This meeting seeks to identify areas of collaboration between government and the BER, and to further strengthen the state’s capacity to achieve sustainable development.

Led by Professor Johann Kirsten, the BER is a leading and authoritative institute in the field of economic research and forecasting.

This meeting continues interventions by government to strengthen planning and coordination and to advance collective action to achieve the country’s developmental goals outlined in the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) and National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030.

Details of the Minister’s meeting with the BER are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 20 February 2025

Time: 16h00

Venue: Old Conservatorium, 10 Van Riebeeck Street, Stellenbosch

For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact:

Ministry Spokesperson

Mr Litha Mpondwana

Cell: 064 802 3003

E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact:

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Cell: 082 824 3060

E-mail: Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za

