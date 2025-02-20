New York City Public Schools Extends Partnership with CAE to Develop Periodic Assessments That Support Student Growth

CAE extends its partnership with NYCPS to develop K–12 assessments across all subjects to support NYCPS’s mission to provide a world-class education.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a non-profit organization dedicated to improving educational outcomes, today announced the continuation of its partnership with the New York City Public Schools (NYCPS) Division of Teaching and Learning through a new five-year contract. This new contract extends the successful collaboration between the two organizations, which has spanned the past decade.Under this agreement, CAE will continue to develop periodic assessments for grades K–12 across all subject areas. CAE will translate these assessments into the nine official languages recognized by the NYC Department of Education, ensuring accessibility and equity for all students. “We are incredibly proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the NYCPS,” said Cynthia Kim, CAE's VP of Assessment Services. “Periodic assessments play a crucial role in NYCPS’s commitment to provide a high-quality education for every student in New York City. This new contract underscores NYCPS’s confidence in CAE’s ability to deliver accurate, culturally responsive assessments that support student learning and growth.”For the past ten years, CAE has provided NYCPS with innovative assessments designed to inform instruction and provide valuable insights into student progress. This new contract will build upon that foundation, leveraging CAE’s expertise in assessment development and its commitment to equitable educational practices. CAE will continue supporting NYCPS’s mission to provide a world-class education to its diverse student population. The development of new periodic assessments in all subject areas and all grades, coupled with translation, will empower teachers with the insights they need to personalize instruction and support student success.About CAE:Originally part of the RAND Corporation, CAE is a nonprofit whose mission is to help improve student outcomes. CAE designs and develops custom performance-based and traditional assessments for formative, interim and summative use, with a strong emphasis on improving and measuring higher-order skills including critical thinking, problem solving, and written communication. A research-based organization, CAE has been developing and administering performance assessments for nearly 20 years, in the U.S. and internationally, providing educators with the tools and information they need to improve educational outcomes.About New York City Public Schools:New York City Public Schools is a testament to the history and impact of urban education in the United States. With over 1,600 schools spread across five boroughs, the system is made up of approximately 1.1 million students and staff, making it the largest public school system in the nation. These schools employ more than 75,000 teachers who deliver a rich tapestry of educational experiences to a student body that reflects the city's vibrant and diverse cultural heritage. This network of educational institutions represents not just the scale of New York City's commitment to public education, but also its dedication to fostering a learning environment that is as dynamic and diverse as the city itself.

