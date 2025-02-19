Renowned talk show host Armstrong Williams interviews Neurologist Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik about Alzheimer’s

Armstrong Williams Interview of Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik about Alzheimer's. Armstrong Williams Interview of Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik about Alzheimer's. Armstrong Williams Interview of Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik about Alzheimer's. Armstrong Williams Interview of Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik about Alzheimer's. Armstrong Williams Interview of Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik about Alzheimer's.

On 24 January 2025, Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik appeared on Amstrong Williams’ show “YOUR VOICE. YOUR FUTURE” to share her insights on Alzheimer’s treatments.

... the medications are disease-modifying, but not a cure. ... In general, I have observed a slowing down of the disease. In some patients, I have even seen a reversal of memory loss ...” — Neurologist Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik

TUCSON, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through an interview with talk show host and political commentator Armstrong Williams , Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik shared her experience treating Alzheimer’s with the entire nation. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4u9UDNwqxs At the beginning of the interview, Armstrong Williams notes that it was no other than Ben Carson, the retired neurosurgeon and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, who suggested interviewing Dr. de Leonni. She is exceptionally qualified to discuss Alzheimer’s -- her ardent pursuit of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s began when she was still a teenager in her homeland of Slovenia (the same country where First Lady Melania Trump was born and spent her childhood). With Alzheimer’s as her personal and professional mission, she has accumulated 30 years of experience as a clinical neurologist.Dementia is the most significant worldwide health crisis of the 21st century. This encompasses not just Alzheimer’s but all dementias combined. Here in the U.S., there are about 7 million people with moderate to severe dementia; worldwide, it is about 55 million people. When asked by Mr. Williams about the increase of Alzheimer’s in the population, Dr. de Leonni explains that there are different types of dementia, and they all tend to increase among the population with increased life expectancy. But Dr. de Leonni notes the increase of chronic medical conditions which in turn contribute to different dementias.As for new treatments, Dr. de Leonni explains: “… there have been revolutionary changes in how we treat Alzheimer’s. However, scientists have always known that Alzheimer’s is caused by toxic proteins in the brain. In the last few years, the FDA approved three medications for treatment. While these new medications may help clear the abnormal proteins from the brain, they are not the silver bullet.”Dr. de Leonni then discusses the positive impact of lifestyle changes on Alzheimer’s disease. “The control of any cerebrovascular disease is of critical importance. However, there are lifestyle factors – getting enough oxygen to your brain with exercise, mental exercises such as Sudoku, being socially engaged, and controlling blood sugar.”As for any treatments with the new medications, Dr. de Leonni suggests slowing down the infusions to avoid brain swelling and brain bleeding. As for innovation in treatments, Dr. de Leonni was able to pull together all necessary services, including imaging and blood work, for her patients. When Mr. Williams asks about the effectiveness of her approach, Dr. de Leonni cautions that “the medications are disease-modifying, but not a cure. In very simple terms, we disrupt the accumulation of ‘bad proteins’ in the brain. In general, I have observed a slowing down of the disease. In some patients, I have even seen a reversal of memory loss.”There are treatments available, but we must do more to diagnose the very early stages of this disease and then possibly cure it. “Right now, we have it backward: I’m spending 80% of my time fighting with insurance companies and only 20% on treating patients,” says Dr. de Leonni. Instead, we should devote resources to early detection. Dr. de Leonni predicts we will test 20 and 30-year-olds for this disease one day. She recommends watching for early indications, such as going to the fridge and forgetting what you wanted to get or going to another room and forgetting what you were looking for. If that happens to you or a loved one, you should get it checked. Many more diagnostic tools are now available, such as biological markers, blood and spinal fluid testing, and imaging that indicate the risk of developing Alzheimer’s. Dr. de Leonni thus appeals to government stakeholders to do their part. “The President, Dr. Oz, HHS, Medicare, Robert Kennedy, and the new surgeon general, working together, can help eradicate Alzheimer’s within the next 10 years.”About Dr. Mateja de Leonni StanonikDr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, MD, MA, PhD (former Surgeon General of the Republic of Slovenia) heads a multidisciplinary Neurology and Psychiatry Clinic, the Vita Medica Institute, in Tucson, Arizona. The focus of her current neurology practice is Alzheimer’s Disease, stroke/vascular neurology, and other neurological disorders.Dr. de Leonni completed her undergraduate degrees in Biology and Psychology (BSc.) and German and Political Science (B.A.). She obtained her master’s degree in Cognitive Psychology/Neurolinguistics and Doctorate (Ph.D.) in Neuroscience, focusing on Alzheimer’s disease. In 2007, she completed her M.D. degree at the Saba University School of Medicine and a medical residency in Neurology at George Washington University. She has further fellowship training in vascular/stroke neurology and neuro-interventions.Dr. de Leonni Stanonik is passionate about preserving brain health well into the golden years of life, which allows patients to maintain their quality of life as much as possible.

