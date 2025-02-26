Uzbekistan’s Havas Holding Signs Agreement of Partnership with Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House

Havas Holding signs agreement of partnership with Kuwait’s Gulf Investment House to collaborate on trade, real estate, logistics, and investment projects.

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Havas Holding LLC has signed agreements with leading Kuwaiti companies, reinforcing business cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kuwait.

The agreements were finalized during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to Kuwait on February 17-18, 2025. In parallel with the visit, Havas Holding representatives held negotiations with key business players in Kuwait, resulting in several strategic partnerships.

One of the major agreements was signed with Gulf Investment House, a prominent Kuwaiti investment company. The agreement covers cooperation in export-import activities, trade, real estate development, construction, manufacturing, and logistics.

Founded in 1998, Gulf Investment House is a leading financial institution with investments spanning the Gulf region, the Middle East, and other strategic markets.

Additionally, Havas Holding signed an agreement with Raha Holding, focusing on cooperation with Smooth Logistics, a subsidiary of Raha Holding, in advancing digitalization and automation within the logistics sector.

During the visit, Havas Holding engaged in discussions with various Kuwaiti business leaders to explore investment prospects and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

About Havas Holding

Havas Holding is a diversified business group dedicated to fostering economic growth through strategic partnerships and large-scale investment projects. By expanding its international collaborations, Havas Holding is actively contributing to Uzbekistan’s integration into global markets. The holding was founded by Fathulla Sadikov, who serves as its CEO, leading the company’s strategic development and international expansion.

