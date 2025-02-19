Air Scrubber Market to Reach $4.30 Billion by 2030, Driven by Industrial Emission Control & Indoor Air Quality Demand

Air Scrubber Market to Reach $4.30 Billion by 2030

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Air Scrubber Market by Product Type, Filter Type, and End-User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global air scrubber market size was valued at $1,883.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,306.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.Get a Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08473 An air scrubber eliminates air pollution, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), surface pollutants, pet dander, smells, and dust. The air scrubber continually creates negative ions as air passes through the ducting system. Those negative ions are dispatched to locate and return contaminants floating in air that are too tiny to be caught by a standard air filter.To strengthen their market position, competitors in the air scrubber market use strategic moves such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives. For instance, in June 2020, Daikin Industries, Ltd. and WASSHA Inc., have recently formed Baridi Inc. to operate an air conditioner subscription business. Daikin Industries and WASSHA have partnered to make use of Daikin's air conditioners, which are recognized for their high durability, efficiency, and minimal environmental effect as well as the company's capacity to develop service networks. Hence, these air scrubbers can be utilized in hospitals and chemical industries to reduce surrounding air pollution, and rise in concern related to health is expected to provide lucrative growth in the market.However, increasing investments and supporting government policies and programs to comply with air quality index standards and greenhouse gas emission limits are also projected to boost air scrubber market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, Germany has enacted a national air pollution management program that mandates national emission reductions by 2030, including fine particulate matter reductions and the SLCP black carbon standard. In addition, Germany has established 58 low-emission zones in over 70 cities, resulting in a considerable reduction in the number of older, polluting cars on the road. Hence, these initiatives will focus on clean air and hence, are expected to provide opportunities and growth in the air scrubber industry during the forecast period.Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fbb996eb9acd6207a2e11b47c2a0f72b However, due to a lockdown imposed in countries such as China, the U.S., India, and others, due to the coronavirus issue, numerous manufacturers in the worldwide market had to halt their business production. This disruption had a direct impact on the sales of air scrubbers. However, it is expected that the reopening of production facilities and the introduction of coronavirus vaccines will lead to the reopening of air scrubber firms.Key companies profiled in the air scrubber report include Advanced Air Technologies Inc., Amaircare Corporation, Camfil AB, Croll Reynolds, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Novatek Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, SPX Corporation, Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd.Key Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging air scrubber market trends and dynamics.Depending on product type, the wet segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020.By end user industry, the metal processing registered highest revenue in 2020.Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging air scrubber market opportunities.In-depth air scrubber market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.The key players within the air scrubber market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the air scrubber industry.Enquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08473 🔰𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬🔰Rigid Packaging MarketWater Quality Instrument MarketAmericas Tile Grout MarketU.S. and Europe Warehouse Automation MarketRetort Packaging MarketGlass Curtain Wall MarketContact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

