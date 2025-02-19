Bird Repellent Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 448.3 Million by 2031, Report

The bird repellent market was valued at $308.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $448.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Bird Repellent Market - On the basis of end use, the food processing segment witnessed a major growth rate during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Bird Repellent Market by Type (Electronic Bird Repellents, Non Electric Bird Repellents),by End user (Agriculture and Horticulture, Aviation, Architecture and Construction, Food Processing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global bird repellent industry generated $308.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $448.3 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Drivers and OpportunitiesThe economic losses incurred in various sectors like agriculture, aviation, and construction due to bird infestation or droppings and bird strikes, rise in awareness of bird repellents in the agriculture & horticulture business and aviation sector, and consumers' growing preference for DIY bird scarers and repellents are expected to fuel the growth of the global bird repellent market. However, regionally specific restrictions and regulations restricting the use of a number of chemical repellents, including avitrol, methyl anthranilate, methiocarb, and others hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, the growing expenditure made in research & development of new technology-equipped bird repellent products by major market players and the growing popularity of organic bird repellents present new opportunities in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (274 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17305 The food processing segment to achieve the highest growth during the forecast periodBased on end user, the food processing segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.6% in 2031. Pet birds like pigeons, starlings, and sparrows cause serious health issues in humans, which is why, they are common in food processing units. A physical bird deterrent, such as bird spikes or shock systems are considered best to deter pest birds. The report also discusses the agriculture and horticulture, aviation, architecture, construction and others segments.LAMEA to achieve the fastest growth by 2031Based on region, LAMEA is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.The rise in number of birds borne disease cases in the region results in the increase in use of bird repellents for disease prevention. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global bird repellent market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is owed to the rise in bird-related diseasecases, government initiatives undertaken for disease control, rise in health awareness among people, and affordable cost of these products in the region. In addition, manufacturers in the region focus on the development of natural repellents instead of chemical repellents, which contributes toward the market growth. The other regions studied in the report include Asia-Pacific and Europe.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17305 Leading Market Players:Avian EnterprisesBird B Gone Inc.Bird Barrier America Inc.Bird Control GroupBird GardBirdStoppers.comBird-XLeaven Enterprise Co. LTD.Primetake Ltd.Rentokil Initial Plc.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 10% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bird-feeder-market-A16887 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/pasta-cookers-market.html

