Silk Market Expected to Expand $34.1 Billion by 2031 Industry Forecast

Silk Market 2021-2031

The global silk market was valued at $15.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $34.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The textile sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is forecasted to be the fastest growing during the estimated period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Silk Market by Type (Mulberry Silk, Tussar Silk, Eri Silk, Others), by End User (Textile, Cosmetics and Medical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The silk market was valued at $15.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2492 The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global silk market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, silk market share, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the silk market analysis in terms of present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market.Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market. Additionally, the analysis of silk market forecast will help the industry players in analyzing the growth potential and gaining complete insights on growth opportunities.Textile is the fastest growing application of silk. The textile business, which is continually growing and altering in terms of supply and demand, includes silk as a significant element. Due to its luster, plush feel, light weight, durability, and strength, silk is a popular material for textiles. It is utilized in a wide range of textiles, including cushions, wall hangings, draperies, upholstery, wedding gowns, gowns, blouses, scarves, and neckties. Silk is also quite comfortable to wear, especially in hot weather. Its low conductivity keeps warm air near to the skin during chilly conditions.The rapidly increasing demand for silk protein in sectors such as cosmetics and personal care, textile, pharmaceutical, and nutraceuticals is the main factor fueling the expansion of the global silk market. Oligopeptides and other advantageous ingredients, like the plentiful amino acids found in silk protein, are being quickly incorporated into the formulation of cosmetic products such as body lotion, shampoo, creams, and serum are expected to see an increase in demand from manufacturers of cosmetics and medical industry during the forecast years.The global silk market is segmented based on type, end user, and region. By type, it is classified into mulberry silk, tussar silk, eri silk, and others. By end user, it is classified into textile and cosmetic & medical. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Procure Complete Report (305 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/26f4d5ff1cd5b300574bc93fee92b527 The key players profiled in the silk market report include Anhui Silk Co. Ltd., AMSilk GmbH, Ento Genetics inc., Bolt Threads, Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe (Group) Corp., China Silk Group Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd, Xuzhou Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Spiber Technologies, and Libas Textiles Ltd.Analyst ReviewIncrease and evolving application of silk in textile & apparel market worldwide is the key factor that is projected to drive the growth of the silk market during the forecast period. In addition, the silk market requires less investment because it does not require complex machines and equipment to produce. It is more labor-intensive than investment-intensive industry. These factors contribute to the market expansion. One of the main factors restricting the global silk market is the high price of raw silk. India, Japan, and Italy are among the countries that rely majorly on China for their raw silk needs. Such factors are having a detrimental effect on the silk industry globally. The rapidly rising demand for silk protein in sectors such as cosmetics and personal care, textile, pharmaceutical, and nutraceuticals are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for key players to maintain the pace of the global silk market in the upcoming years.𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:○ The report provides exclusive and comprehensive analysis of the global silk market trends along with the silk market forecast○ The report elucidates the silk market opportunities along with key drivers, and restraints of the market. ○ The report provides exclusive and comprehensive analysis of the global silk market trends along with the silk market forecast
○ The report elucidates the silk market opportunities along with key drivers, and restraints of the market. It is a compilation of detailed information, inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain, and quantitative and qualitative assessment by industry analysts.
○ Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the market for strategy building
○ The report entailing the silk market analysis maps the qualitative sway of various industry factors on market segments as well as geographies
○ In-depth analysis of the silk market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

