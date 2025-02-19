The Jack and Ronnie McGreevey Civic Association Strengthens Its Commitment to the Vulnerable Communities

Jack and Ronnie McGreevey Civic Association continuing to serve vulnerable communities.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aiming to address the urgent needs of vulnerable populations, the Jack and Ronnie McGreevey Civic Association—founded by former Governor Jim McGreevey in honor of his parents—announces a series of events designed to provide direct assistance to those who need it most.Inspired by the legacy of service of Mr. Jack McGreevey, a devoted military veteran, and Mrs. Ronnie McGreevey, a dedicated nurse, the organization has distinguished itself through timely interventions during moments of crisis. “Our commitment is to offer immediate help to those facing hardships, thereby honoring the memory and spirit of service of my parents,” stated former Governor McGreevey.In line with this mission, the following events have been scheduled:• Wednesday, February 26, at 1:00 p.m.Food Distribution at Unico Towers, 500 Manilla.• Tuesday, March 11, at 11:00 a.m.Diaper Distribution at Cívica, 73 MLK Drive, Jersey City.• Friday, March 14, at 2:00 p.m.Food Distribution at Pastor Diane, Trinity Lutheran Church, Jersey City.• Wednesday, March 19, at 11:00 a.m.Resource Fair for Senior Citizens – Coat Distribution, 73 MLK Drive, Jersey CityThese events are part of a comprehensive strategy that not only seeks to alleviate the immediate crisis of basic needs but also aims to strengthen community bonds and create an ongoing support network for seniors, veterans, children, and adolescents.The efforts of the Jack and Ronnie McGreevey Civic Association have become a cornerstone of community response to adversity, providing practical solutions and essential human support in critical times. Those interested in collaborating or obtaining further information about these initiatives are invited to contact the Press Department through the following channels:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.