Resilient Earth Launches, Declaring a New Standard for the Agricultural Industry and Beyond

...Resilient Earth is changing that by building an ecosystem of solutions designed to support agricultural producers at every level—with Quick-Sol at its core.” — Matt Boguslawski, CEO and chairman of Resilient Earth

COMFORT, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resilient Earth , a company creating systems that endure, fostering communities that collaborate, and developing solutions that empower, today formally announced its launch. Resilient Earth is building an ecosystem of resources for the agriculture industry and beyond, declaring resilience as the new standard.Resilient Earth’s early milestones include the addition of Quick-Sol, a differentiated, ionically charged plant-available silicon technology as a foundational product. Its ability to both improve soil health and strengthen plant resilience makes it one of the keys to changing the landscape for farmers and ranchers. “For too long, farmers and ranchers have been forced to navigate outdated systems and policies coupled with increasingly challenging conditions that hinder profitability and threaten their livelihood ,” said Matt Boguslawski, CEO and chairman of Resilient Earth. “While silicon has driven the world’s technological advancements, its vital role in agriculture has been largely overlooked, especially in the U.S. Resilient Earth is changing that by building an ecosystem of solutions designed to support agricultural producers at every level—with Quick-Sol at its core.”Quick-Sol is a silicon technology designed to remediate the soil and deliver plant-available silicon to crops.“For farmers and ranchers in the U.S. and beyond, introducing our technology is transformational—it ensures the long-term viability of agriculture, the backbone of the world’s economy. That’s why Quick-Sol is a foundational building block of the Resilient Earth ecosystem,” said Boguslawski.There are approximately 2 million small family farms in the United States alone, spanning more than 350 million acres of cropland. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2017 Census of Agriculture Farm Typology report, 96 percent of U.S. farms are family-owned—run by farmers who are both business owners and stewards of the land. While Resilient Earth is committed to supporting these family farms, its solutions are designed to strengthen operations of all sizes, from independent growers to large-scale agricultural producers.“At the intersection of vision, leadership, and advancements in technology sits Resilient Earth. Matt brings the best qualities of partnership to bring practical solutions, time honored traditions, and a sense of urgency to solve for the complex problems facing our farmers and ranchers,” said Chris Cox, President of Capitol 6 Advisors, strategic advisor to Resilient Earth.For more information about Resilient Earth and its mission, please visit resilientearth.comAbout Resilient EarthResilient Earth, headquartered in Comfort, Texas, is a growing ecosystem of solutions designed to empower America's farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners to restore and enhance the resilience of their land and crops. Its foundational offering, Quick-Sol, is an innovative silicon technology that improves soil health and boosts agricultural productivity. By fostering systems that endure and developing solutions that empower, Resilient Earth aims to create a future where farmers and growers thrive, strengthening the bonds between people and the planet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.