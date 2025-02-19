Michigan-Based Highline Spirits Wins Big at the 2025 World Whiskies Awards

Christi Lower CEO, Founder and Master Blender of Award Winning Highline Spirits Highline Triple Rye

Founder/CEO Christi Lower’s Vision for Innovation Earns Two Prestigious Titles on a World Scale

DEXTER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highline Spirits is thrilled to announce its double victory at the 2025 World Whiskies Awards, securing top honors in two highly competitive categories:

🏆 Best American Rye Under 12 Years – Highline Triple Rye

🏆 Best Non-Kentucky Finished Bourbon – Highline Double Oaked Bourbon

The American awards were announced on February 13th at the historic Brown Hotel in Louisville, KY, where an esteemed panel of World Whisky Inductees, Master Distillers, Master Blenders, and industry titans judged entries through a rigorous blind tasting process. The World Whiskies Awards remain one of the most prestigious global competitions, recognizing only the finest spirits from around the world.

A Michigan-Made Vision for Excellence

Highline Spirits is the vision of Christi Lower, CEO and Founder, a proud Michigan native whose passion for whisky and innovation has put her brand on the world stage. Christi has redefined whisky by blending time-honored craftsmanship with bold, modern techniques. Her commitment to quality, refinement, and breaking industry norms has propelled Highline Spirits to international acclaim, proving that world-class whisky isn’t just made in traditional strongholds—it’s made wherever vision, skill, and a relentless pursuit of excellence come together.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious awards," said Christi Lower, CEO of Highline Spirits. "Highline is dedicated to crafting whiskies that honor tradition while embracing artistry. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and elevating Highline whiskey on a global scale."

Upcoming Release: Award winning spirits Arrive March 7th

Whisky enthusiasts eager to experience these award-winning spirits can look forward to both the Triple Rye and Double Oaked Bourbon, which will be released on March 7, 2025 at Highline’s two local tasting rooms in Dexter and Plymouth, Michigan and online at www.highlinespirits.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or samples, please contact:

📧 info@highlinespirits.com

🌐 http://www.highlinespirits.com

About Highline Spirits

Highline Spirits is a female-owned and operated spirits company founded in Michigan in 2021. Highline focuses on producing artfully crafted spirits, reimagining traditional industry practices to create new and captivating blends. Serving as a catalyst for the convergence of various cultures and crafts, Highline sources the finest and most unique ingredients from around the world. The result is awe-inspiring spirits that exceed the sum of their individual parts.

