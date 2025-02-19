Ukrainian agency toward peace must be honored and preserved: Oxfam



In response to the US-Russia meeting yesterday (Feb 18) on the future of the war in Ukraine, Nicola Bay, Director of the Oxfam in Ukraine Response Team said:

“Any path toward a genuinely sustainable and just peace must obviously include Ukrainians, with the voice and agency of Ukrainian women and civil society made prominent. Russia’s invasion breached international law and its act of aggression must not be rewarded. Legitimizing an act of aggression risks setting a dangerous precedent that would threaten the very fabric of the international laws that are designed to prevent wars before they start. Whether or not Ukraine and Russia agree to negotiate a peace plan, civilians must be protected from harm, in line with the countries’ obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.”

“The Ukrainian people have been the backbone of all the efforts to respond to the humanitarian crisis sparked by Russia’s illegal war. Despite being underfunded and often marginalized, local Ukrainian organizations have shown remarkable strength, determination, and the have been successful in helping to save people’s lives and provide them with aid and support.