Credit Unions First Partners with CU*SOUTH to Use Technology to Reshape Traditional Insurance Models

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to transform the insurance space and support more credit unions and their members.” — Dan Daggett, Chief Strategy Officer of Credit Unions First

MENOMINEE, MI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit Unions First , a pioneering financial and insurance services credit union service organization, announced a strategic partnership with CU*SOUTH , a leading provider of credit union software and solutions that streamline operations and enhance service to members. This collaboration is positioned to enrich product offerings, deliver efficiencies and enhance member experiences for the credit unions it serves.Credit Unions First’s mission to transform the credit union insurance space will be significantly advanced through CU*SOUTH’s expertise and established position in the credit union industry. By integrating CU*SOUTH’s solutions, Credit Unions First is poised to improve efficiency and expand its reach while maintaining a competitive edge in the financial services industry.CU*SOUTH will also collaborate with Credit Unions First to refine its enterprise strategy, aligning it with long-term goals and industry trends. This strategic guidance will support CU*SOUTH’s mission in partnering with robust technology solutions to support credit unions and its members.“We are thrilled to partner with CU*SOUTH to bring redesigned state-of-the-art banking solutions to more credit unions and their members,” said Dan Daggett, Chief Strategy Officer of Credit Unions First. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to transform the insurance space and support more credit unions and their members.”This partnership marks a significant milestone in Credit Unions First’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation, setting new industry standards and creating lasting value for their partners.“We are delighted to welcome Credit Unions First to the CU*SOUTH family. By combining our advanced technology to enhance member services with Credit Unions First’s passion for creating win-win solutions in the insurance space, we are excited for what is to come,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH. “Our team is committed to connecting credit unions—and ultimately their members—with forward-thinking and efficient solutions.”About Credit Unions FirstCredit Unions First is dedicated to revolutionizing the credit union insurance space by pioneering in-house management solutions that deliver efficiencies, generate new noninterest revenue and elevate the member experience.About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.