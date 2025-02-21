Village of Oak Brook, IL Enhances Asset Management with OpenGov

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After struggling with an outdated system offering limited capabilities beyond fleet management, Oak Brook leadership needed a modern solution to improve asset tracking and streamline operations. They found the answer with OpenGov, a leader in cloud-based software solutions designed to help governments improve efficiency and data-driven decision-making.Staff regularly faced challenges with tracking asset conditions, managing inventory, and understanding asset life cycles, leading to deferred maintenance and inefficiencies. When evaluating solutions, officials prioritized a centralized system that fosters departmental collaboration and provides an intuitive, easy-to-use mobile tool. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its advanced reporting capabilities, real-time GIS integration, and streamlined preventative maintenance tracking, making it the ideal choice for the Village’s needs.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, Oak Brook anticipates transforming how it manages public assets. The system will provide easily accessible work history and data insights, helping staff prioritize maintenance efforts and reduce manual data entry by up to 40%. Additionally, the platform’s advanced dashboards will help forecast budgets and project costs more effectively, ensuring long-term sustainability and improved service delivery for the community.The Village of Oak Brook joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

