American Marketing Association Releases Season 4 of Marketing / And Podcast
CMO and Beyond Conversation about the expanding marketing executive leadershipCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) unveiled Season 4 of its podcast today, Marketing / And, hosted by AMA’s CEO, Bennie F. Johnson. Tune in now to be part of the journey—listen to a new episode of Marketing / And.
Season 4 focuses on expanding the conversation around executive leadership in marketing. AMA’s CEO, Bennie F. Johnson and our guests talk about a range of topics from creating a living room in the sky to channeling marketing magic for a successful campaign. They explore the inevitable evolution of marketing through experiences, mindset, and humanity based approaches. This season offers valuable insights for navigating the complexities of modern marketing.
“The marketing industry continues to evolve. The new season and the unique guests featured, showcase how change and expansion of the industry is not something to fear, but something to embrace,” states AMA CEO, Bennie F. Johnson. “I am inspired by the valuable insights our guests share, and I’m excited to share their perspective with marketers across the globe.”
Explore the new season → listen to Marketing / And Season 4.
Season 4 guests:
• Logistics and Prioritizing Comfort in the Air: Richard Nunn, CEO of Mileage Plus for United Airlines (https://www.ama.org/the-travel-mindset-and-the-travel-vertical-creating-the-living-room-in-the-sky-and-the-complexity-of-logistics/)
• Foundational Knowledge, Commerce and Mind Leaps: Steve Dennis, author of Leaders Leap: Transforming Your Company at the Speed of Disruption (https://www.ama.org/retail-and-changes-in-commerce-making-mind-leaps-and-the-value-of-the-foundational-elements-of-marketing/)
• The Value of Critical Thinking and Fearlessness: Tiffany Wilburn, Fractional CMO at Clever Disruption (https://www.ama.org/being-fearless-the-expanding-senior-executive-marketing-space-staying-connected-and-the-value-of-critical-thinking/)
• Navigating Chaos and the Power of Integration: José Villa, CEO of Sensis (https://www.ama.org/navigating-chaos-changing-the-trajectory-of-business-and-the-impact-of-the-hispanic-market/)
• Finding Good Ideas in Non-Traditional Spaces: Brian Rosenberg, President Emeritus, Macalester College and author of the book, Whatever It Is, I’m Against It: Resistance to Change in Higher Education (https://www.ama.org/resistance-to-change-in-higher-education-finding-good-ideas-in-non-traditional-spaces-and-why-we-need-to-do-the-research/)
• The Intersectionality of Marketing and Humanity: Paul Frampton, Global President of Control vs Exposed (CvE) (https://www.ama.org/difference-between-the-map-and-terrain-deeply-understanding-people-and-why-marketing-is-about-humanity/)
• Thinking on a Global Scale with Local Experience: Jon Cook, the Global CEO of VML (https://www.ama.org/the-importance-of-nostalgia-in-rest-global-scale-and-local-experience-and-taking-the-time-to-imagine-and-create-your-own-future/)
• Being a Chief Magic Officer and Teamwork: Eugenia Blackstone, Chief Marketing Officer for Iris Powered by Generali (https://www.ama.org/being-the-chief-magic-officer-learning-to-accept-feedback-and-getting-better-at-dealing-with-change/)
AMA’s Marketing / And is available on:
AMA.org (https://www.ama.org/marketing-and-podcast-with-bennie-f-johnson/)
Apple (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ama-marketing-and-with-bennie-f-johnson/id1722664630)
Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/0h6y76fTNffTrInTWMpnEN?si=66b2237506f849c0&nd=1&dlsi=0f14209661cd4591)
Simplecast (https://ama-marketing-and-with-bennie-f-johnson.simplecast.com/), and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Interested in joining us for a conversation? Send AMA an email (agwiazdowski@ama.org) to learn more.
About the American Marketing Association (AMA)
As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premier scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing (https://www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing/), Journal of Marketing Research (https://www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing-research/), Journal of Public Policy and Marketing (https://www.ama.org/journal-of-public-policy-marketing/), Journal of International Marketing (https://www.ama.org/journal-of-international-marketing/), and Journal of Interactive Marketing (https://www.ama.org/journal-of-interactive-marketing/). Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCM® professional certification (https://www.ama.org/certifications/) advance knowledge. With almost 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers. The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA’s Foundation (https://www.ama.org/about-ama-foundation/), is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good.
AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. You can learn more about AMA’s learning programs and certifications, conferences and events, and scholarly journals at AMA.org.
Amy Gwiazdowski
American Marketing Association (AMA)
agwiazdowski@ama.org
