NVBDC Announces Continued Partnership with World Trade Week NYC 2025

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce its continued partnership with World Trade Week NYC for 2025 . This collaboration underscores the importance of international trade and provides valuable opportunities for veteran-owned businesses in the global marketplace.As part of the ongoing partnership, NVBDC will participate in World Trade Week NYC’s activities throughout May 2025, promoting veteran-owned businesses’ role in the U.S. economy and their involvement in international trade. NVBDC’s presence at World Trade Week NYC is a key initiative to support veteran entrepreneurs and help them thrive in the competitive global marketplace.World Trade Week NYC, an annual nationwide celebration of international trade, aims to highlight the importance of trade to the New York City metropolitan area’s economy. The event brings together trade organizations, businesses, and stakeholders to celebrate international trade and recognize exemplary achievements in the field. Through educational seminars, global business networking events, and the International Trade Awards Breakfast, the week emphasizes the vital connection between international trade, economic growth, and job creation.In addition to this partnership, NVBDC continues its global efforts through its recent strategic partnerships with the International Trade Administration (ITA) and EXIM Bank. As the nation’s leading third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses, NVBDC is dedicated to creating new pathways for certified veteran entrepreneurs to expand into global markets. At its recent National Conference, NVBDC signed a strategic partnership agreement with ITA, further strengthening our commitment to helping certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) access international trade opportunities.By working with organizations such as EXIM Bank, NVBDC is committed to breaking barriers and opening doors for veteran-owned businesses to compete in the international marketplace. From export financing solutions to strategic market entry guidance, our goal is to ensure NVBDC-certified companies have the tools and support needed to grow beyond U.S. borders.“We are excited to continue our partnership with World Trade Week NYC,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO, at NVBDC. “This platform offers our veteran business owners the opportunity to expand their networks, showcase their contributions to global commerce, and connect with influential leaders in the international trade community.”For more information about World Trade Week NYC 2025, visit [insert link to homepage]. NVBDC encourages veteran business owners to take full advantage of the resources and opportunities offered during this important event.About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council is the foremost authority on certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC’s certification process is designed to ensure that corporate members have access to a diverse pool of veteran entrepreneurs.NVBDC MissionThe mission of NVBDC is to serve as a reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes, confirming valid veteran ownership and control.For more information on obtaining NVBDC Certification for your business, visit NVBDC Veteran Certification Page or contact us at (888) CERTIFIED.

