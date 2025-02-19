AL Amyloidosis Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

AL Amyloidosis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $5.74 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.

Is the AL amyloidosis Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The past few years have seen a rapid progression in the AL amyloidosis market size, growing from $3.11 billion in 2024 to $3.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.2%. This impressive surge has been underpinned by increased awareness about AL amyloidosis among healthcare providers, rising incidence of the condition, a growing geriatric population, expanded diagnostic centers, and enhancements in cardiac imaging.

Anticipate swift market growth in the forecast period, with market size predictably climbing to $5.74 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.0%. What peaks interest in the AL amyloidosis market's future are trends like advancements in diagnostic techniques, technological developments for drug delivery, blood test enhancements, the genesis of targeted therapies, and AI adoption in diagnosis.

What Gives The AL Amyloidosis Market Its Forward Momentum?

The increase in plasma cell disorders is a key driver. Plasma cell disorders, characterized by abnormal plasma cells producing excessive or abnormal antibodies, can lead to organ damage. Their rising incidence, attributed to factors like an aging population, increased life expectancy, and advances in diagnostic technologies, is boosting AL amyloidosis market growth. AL amyloidosis is a condition borne from plasma cell disorders and can lead to amyloid deposits in organs and tissues, worsening plasma cell dyscrasias.

Who Are The Key Players In The AL amyloidosis Market?

Delving into the corporate landscape of this market, major players include Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Astellas Pharma Inc., Genmab A/S, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Prothena Corporation plc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ultromics Ltd, Neurimmune AG, Immix Biopharma Inc., Oncopeptides AB, Attralus Inc. These market leaders are shifting their focus towards developing innovative therapies like next-generation BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy to bolster treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.

How Is The AL amyloidosis Market Segmented?

1 By Treatment: Chemotherapy, Supportive Care, Surgery, Stem Cell Transplant, Targeted Therapy

2 By Drugs: Transthyretin Transport Inhibitor, Immunomodulatory Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies, Proteasome Inhibitors, Other Drugs

3 By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Oral

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1 By Chemotherapy: Conventional Chemotherapy Agents, High-Dose Chemotherapy

2 By Supportive Care: Pain Management, Organ-specific Supportive Care Cardiac, Renal

3 By Surgery: Organ Transplantation, Debulking Surgery

4 By Stem Cell Transplant: Autologous Stem Cell Transplant, Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant

5 By Targeted Therapy: Monoclonal Antibodies, Proteasome Inhibitors, Kinase Inhibitors

What Is The Regional Analysis Of AL Amyloidosis Market?

On the geographical front, in 2024, North America stood as the largest region in the AL amyloidosis market. The regions captured in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

