Primary Driver In The Wall Art Market 2025: Global Surge In Residential Construction Fuels Growth

Wall Art Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Wall Art Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is Wall Art Market Size on the Rise?

Indeed, the wall art market has witnessed robust growth in recent years. The wall art market size is expected to rise from $55.6 billion in 2024 to $59.51 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This growth in the historic period has been fueled by various factors such as cultural movements, technological advancements in printing, increasing urbanization, interior decoration trends, economic prosperity, and the involvement of art movements and collectives.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20696&type=smp

What Propels the Growth of the Wall Art Market?

One key driver of the wall art market is the escalating residential construction. Given that residential construction means building, renovating, or expanding structures for residential use such as single-family homes or multi-family dwellings, it consequently has an increased need for wall art. Wall art in residential construction is deployed to enhance interior design, personalize living spaces, and add aesthetic appeal to homes, thereby creating an inviting atmosphere.

For instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported in March 2024 that there were 30,992 new private house dwellings, which is a 3.7% rise from December 2023 and a 14.6% hike from March 2023. Alongside this, completions of other private new residential buildings increased to 14,844 dwellings, marking a rise of 5.6% compared to December 2023. These statistics unquestionably show that residential construction is a primary driver propelling the growth of the wall art market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wall-art-global-market-report

Which Companies are the Major Players in the Wall Art Market?

Several companies are operating in the wall art market, including Wayfair Inc., Etsy Inc., Pottery Barn, World Market LLC, Anthropologie, HomeGoods Inc., Redbubble, West Elm, Minted, Society6, Great Big Canvas, Urban Ladder, One Kings Lane, Saatchi Art, iCanvas Inc., Desenio, Novica United Inc., Fine Art America, Artfinder, Pictorem, The Poster Club, The Art Group Inc., Zazzle, and Tate Shop.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Wall Art Market?

Top-notch companies in the wall art market are increasingly focusing on developing innovative solutions such as aesthetic wall art, which enhances the beauty and ambiance of a space, to maintain their dominance in the market. A prime example is the US-based Bellini Modern Living, a reputable manufacturer of furniture and home furnishings, which launched a fresh and unique collection of wall art in March 2022.

How is the Global Wall Art Market Segmented?

Here’s a quick look into the segmentation of the wall art market:

By Type: Fine, Abstract, Modern, Other Types

By Material: Canvas, Paper, Other Materials

By Sales: Offline, Online

By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

By Fine Wall Art: Oil Paintings, Watercolor Paintings, Charcoal Drawings, Prints and Lithographs

By Abstract Wall Art: Geometric Abstracts, Color Field Paintings, Mixed Media Abstracts, Digital Abstract Art

By Modern Wall Art: Contemporary Art, Minimalist Art, Pop Art, Street Art and Graffiti

By Other Types: Photography, Textile Art, Framed Quotes and Typography, Sculptural Wall Art

What are the Regional Insights into the Wall Art Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the wall art market. Meanwhile, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region. The wall art market report primarily covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Wall Décor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wall-decor-global-market-report

Multiwall Bags Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multiwall-bags-global-market-report

Vitamin D Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vitamin-d-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company boasts an impressive portfolio of over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. Our extensive research, comprehensive, data-rich research and insights, backed with 1,500,000 datasets, provide you with the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Stay Updated with Our Latest Insights on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.