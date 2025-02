Automated Waste Collection System Market is registering a CAGR of 10.7% and is projected to reach $555.0 million by 2030

market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, urbanization, and government initiatives promoting sustainable waste management

According to a newly released report by Allied Market Research titled " ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐–๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ by Type, Operation, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€"2028," the global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market was valued at approximately $252.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $555.0 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐'๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07867 ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐAutomated waste collection systems are primarily categorized into two types: gravity systems and full vacuum systems. Among these, the full vacuum system held the largest market share by value in 2020. These systems are used across various applications, including airports, hospitals, food markets, stadiums, educational institutes, and others. Market growth is largely driven by the rise in infrastructure projects and healthcare facilities that generate large amounts of waste, which can be efficiently managed by underground vacuum systems. However, the market faces resistance due to the publicโ€™s reluctance to abandon traditional door-to-door waste collection methods.๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌThe global AWCS market is analyzed across key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is expected to dominate the market due to the widespread adoption of smart waste management solutions in cities like London, Barcelona, Stockholm, and Copenhagen. In North America, market growth is fueled by federal investments in waste collection and urban cleanliness. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant expansion due to rapid urbanization and high population growth.For example, in March 2019, the city of Montreal allocated $3 million to implement an automated vacuum waste collection system in the Quartier des Spectacles entertainment district. Similarly, in the Middle East, the worldโ€™s largest AWCS is under construction near Islamโ€™s holiest mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, with the capacity to process 600 tons of waste daily.๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the automated waste collection system market. Many manufacturers faced production halts in key countries such as China, the U.S., and India due to lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. Additionally, technological constraints affected the supply of AWCS machinery. However, the gradual reopening of production facilities and the widespread distribution of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to help revive the automated waste collection industry.๐„๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07867 ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žKey players in the automated waste collection system market include:AMCS GroupCaverion CorporationAerbin ApSMariMatic OyEnvac GroupLogiwaste ABAWC Berhad GroupRos Roca SAGreenwave SolutionsSTREAM Environment๐"๐ฉ๐๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Ž๐ง ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07867 ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒThe report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and emerging AWCS market trends and dynamics.By type, the full vacuum waste collection system was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2020.By application, the "others" segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The competitive strategies of key market players are thoroughly analyzed in the report.The study identifies emerging opportunities and current market trends to provide valuable industry insights.Detailed market forecasts for key segments are provided for the period from 2021 to 2030.

