Automated Waste Collection System Market is registering a CAGR of 10.7% and is projected to reach $555.0 million by 2030

market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, urbanization, and government initiatives promoting sustainable waste management

According to a newly released report by Allied Market Research titled " 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type, Operation, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market was valued at approximately $252.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $555.0 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰Automated waste collection systems are primarily categorized into two types: gravity systems and full vacuum systems. Among these, the full vacuum system held the largest market share by value in 2020. These systems are used across various applications, including airports, hospitals, food markets, stadiums, educational institutes, and others. Market growth is largely driven by the rise in infrastructure projects and healthcare facilities that generate large amounts of waste, which can be efficiently managed by underground vacuum systems. However, the market faces resistance due to the public's reluctance to abandon traditional door-to-door waste collection methods.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬The global AWCS market is analyzed across key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is expected to dominate the market due to the widespread adoption of smart waste management solutions in cities like London, Barcelona, Stockholm, and Copenhagen. In North America, market growth is fueled by federal investments in waste collection and urban cleanliness. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant expansion due to rapid urbanization and high population growth.For example, in March 2019, the city of Montreal allocated $3 million to implement an automated vacuum waste collection system in the Quartier des Spectacles entertainment district. Similarly, in the Middle East, the world's largest AWCS is under construction near Islam's holiest mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, with the capacity to process 600 tons of waste daily.𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the automated waste collection system market. Many manufacturers faced production halts in key countries such as China, the U.S., and India due to lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. Additionally, technological constraints affected the supply of AWCS machinery. However, the gradual reopening of production facilities and the widespread distribution of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to help revive the automated waste collection industry.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞Key players in the automated waste collection system market include:AMCS GroupCaverion CorporationAerbin ApSMariMatic OyEnvac GroupLogiwaste ABAWC Berhad GroupRos Roca SAGreenwave SolutionsSTREAM Environment𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and emerging AWCS market trends and dynamics.By type, the full vacuum waste collection system was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2020.By application, the "others" segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The competitive strategies of key market players are thoroughly analyzed in the report.The study identifies emerging opportunities and current market trends to provide valuable industry insights.Detailed market forecasts for key segments are provided for the period from 2021 to 2030.

