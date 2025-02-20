E-Learning Market

Surge in the use of AI and machine learning in e-learning systems are some of the factors anticipated to propel the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The E-Learning Industry Growing at 14.8% CAGR Reach USD 933.5 Billion by 2032 Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global e-learning market size was valued at $263.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $933.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2032.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 350 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06253 The global e-learning market has grown due to several factors such as rise in remote learning during the pandemic, demand for low-cost convenient learning systems, and surge in the use of AI & machine learning in e-learning systems. However, the lack of face-to-face interactions in the E-learning systems acts as a restraint for the e-learning market. In addition, the emergence of several trends such as micro-learning, gamification, adaptive learning, and mobile learning are expected to provide many opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.The e-learning market share is segmented on the basis of provider, deployment mode, course, end user, and region. By provider, it is bifurcated into content and service. By deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. By course, it is divided into primary & secondary education, higher education, online certification & professional course, and test preparation. By end user, it is classified into academic, corporate, and government. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06253 By provider, the content segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is due to the high demand for quality educational content and rise in the number of content providers globally. Many well-known educational institutions and publishers have adopted e-learning solutions, offering digitized versions of their courses and textbooks.By deployment mode, the cloud segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the growth in acceptance of cloud-based e-learning services and increased interest toward this technology. In addition, it provides better maintenance of learning solutions and a continuous system that facilitates the implementation of online learning.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06253 By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rise in need for e-learning services to address the increasing adoption of digital technologies in education & training. Individuals choose e-learning services to improve their knowledge and skills.The market players operating in the e-learning market are Adobe, Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, LLC, CERTPOINT, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the e-learning market globally.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (350 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-learning-market/purchase-options Industry Trends● In June 2023, SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) , the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platform, has emerged as the clear leader in the era of eLearning with an impressive 2.4 crore enrollments for credit-yielding courses and over 26 lakh students successfully earning credits.● In March 2023, the Government of Canada raised $17.6 million in investment in the second phase of the Digital Literacy Exchange Program (DLEP) . This significant investment supports the organizations in teaching digital literacy skills.Recent Key Strategies and Developments● In June 2024, Wildix launched its new e-learning platform, a significant development designed to enhance training and certification processes for managed service providers (MSPS) and system integrators (SIs) . The platform is now open for guests, allowing partners to invite their customers to explore courses such as the Collaboration series.● In March 2024, Accenture launched Accenture LearnVantage, a technology learning and training service for its clients. The company invested $1 billion in Accenture LearnVantage over three years and has agreed to acquire educational platform Udacity.● In August 2023, McGraw Hill's launched a McGraw Hill Edge, built in association with Edmingle. In August 2023, McGraw Hill's launched a McGraw Hill Edge, built in association with Edmingle. McGraw Hill Edge is a comprehensive digital learning solution that provides students with the guidance and resources they need to prepare for and excel in competitive exams such as CAT, UPSC, CTET, JEE, and NEET. Cyber Warfare Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cyber-warfare-market-A08342 3. Enterprise Video Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-video-market-A188641 Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

