Caring For Others Launches ‘ReHoming Center’ for Natural Disaster Victims

Caring For Others opening ReHoming Center to provide furniture, household goods, clothes to qualified families impacted by hurricanes, wildfires, floods, etc.

We provide families with a kick-start to a new home with our Rehoming Center. We provide families impacted by the recent natural disasters with proper goods they need to start being at home again.” — Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 with a mission of eradicating poverty, is excited to announce the opening of the Caring for Others’ ReHoming Center on February 21 to provide brand new furniture, bedding, kitchen supplies and other household goods to families that qualify via FEMA that have been impacted by the recent hurricanes, floods, California wildfires and other recent natural disasters. The new, dedicated Rehoming Center is located at Caring For Others headquarters in a warehouse on-site located at 3537 Browns Mill Rd SE #2.This program is in tandem with the nonprofit’s “All Hands Mission” that provides support to those impacted by catastrophic disasters across the United States and overseas. In October, Caring For Others hosted an “All Hands Mission” distribution providing more than $750,000 in merchandise to Augusta residents with assistance from The Convoy of Care, a partnership activated during disasters with NOBLE (National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives), Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol and other state law enforcement agencies along with WSB-TV (ABC affiliate) and the Georgia Motor Trucking Association.However, there have been an increasing number of families struggling with bouncing back from the hurricanes, the CA fires, the floods and other recent natural disasters; and Caring for Others sees there is clearly a need for ongoing support for those impacted, ultimately propelling the launching of the dedicated Rehoming Center. In fact, two Augusta families will be the first to receive support from the new rehoming center on Friday, February 21.“Our goal is to provide families with a kick-start to a new home with our Rehoming Center,” said Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “We aim to provide the communities impacted by the recent natural disasters with the proper goods they need to start their journey of feeling at home again.”The “All Hands Mission” is a coalition of local companies that aim to provide immediate aid, relief and comfort to areas severely impacted by catastrophic natural disasters across the United States and overseas. Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley has been providing relief funds and supplies to those impacted by dozens of natural disasters over the last two decades.To tour the Caring for Others’ ReHoming Center on February 21 or to speak with the leadership, please contact (404) 310-6559. To make a financial contribution to the mission please visit caring4others.org/hurricane-helene/. To learn more or support Caring For Others through volunteering or donating please visit www.Caring4Others.org

