Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market 2025: Anticipating Exceptional Growth with Leading Industry Players

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size has seen exponential growth in recent years. It is set to grow from $5.75 billion in 2024 to $7.11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.8%. This growth can largely be attributed to demand for personalized medicine, growth in vaccine development, availability of funding for gene therapy development, efficiency of viral vectors in gene therapy delivery, and potential applications in novel drug delivery approaches.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?

Increasing numbers of gene therapies are set to drive the growth of the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Gene therapy involves introducing, removing, or altering genetic material within a person's cells to treat or prevent disease. Advancements in gene therapy are fueled by growing investments in biotechnology research and development, and a better understanding of the genetic and cellular mechanisms underlying various diseases. Viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing facilitate the delivery of therapeutic genes into patients' cells, enabling the treatment of genetic disorders at a molecular level. For instance, the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy reported that the number of gene therapies in Phase III clinical trials grew by 10% in Q3 2023.

Who Are the Key Players in the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?

Major companies operating in the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Lonza Group AG, Catalent Inc., Revvity Inc., Wuxi Biologics Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Aldevron LLC, Takara Bio Inc., Poseida Therapeutics Inc., RegenxBio Inc., Cobra Biologics, Finvector Vision Therapies Limited, Batavia Biosciences B.V., uniQure N.V., Addgene Inc., BioNTech IMFS GmbH, Creative Biogene Inc., Genezen Laboratories Inc., Virovek Incorporation, Waisman Biomanufacturing, and Axplora GmbH.

How Are Industry Players Encouraging Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are strategically partnering to expand their production capacities, enhance technological capabilities, and accelerate the development and commercialization of gene therapies worldwide. Collaborations enable companies to share resources and infrastructure, thus increasing the overall production capacity to meet the growing demand for gene therapies. For instance, in June 2024, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., and Captain T Cell launched a plasmid DNA and retrovirus vector production program agreement. This agreement provides Captain T Cell with access to established contract development and manufacturing CDMO capabilities and advisory services.

What Are the Key Segments of the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?

The viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is segmented by product type, scale of operation, therapeutic area, application area, and type of manufacturer. These include:

1 Product Type: Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNA, Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector

2 Scale Of Operation: Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial

3 Therapeutic Area: Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Sensory Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Blood Disorders, Immunological Disorders, Other Disorders

4 Application Area: Gene Therapies, Cell Therapies, Vaccines

5 Type Of Manufacturer: In-house Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Notably, it also includes the following subsegments:

1 Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNA: Linear Plasmid DNA, Circular Plasmid DNA, High-Copy Plasmid DNA, Low-Copy Plasmid DNA

2 Viral Vector: Adenoviral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors AAV, Retroviral Vectors

3 Non-Viral Vector: Liposome-Based Vectors, Polymer-Based Vectors, Nanoparticle-Based Vectors, Electroporation-Based Vectors

How Is the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Distributed Globally?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

