The X-Ray Foreign Body Inspection Machine Market 2025: Rising Demand For Packaged Food Driving Growth

The global market for X-ray foreign body inspection machines has seen significant growth in recent years, with impressive market projections suggesting this trend will continue. The market size is projected to surge from $15.66 billion in 2024 to $17.33 billion in 2025, experiencing a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. Various factors are behind this growth, including the rising incidence of food recalls, the growing prominence of online food sales, the dairy industry's expansion, increasing emphasis on workplace safety, and government initiatives and funding for food safety programs.

What's Fueling the Market Growth?

The X-ray foreign body inspection machine market size is expected to see significant expansion in the coming years, with projections estimating it will reach $25.74 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.4%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the growing use of single-use packaging, a rising focus on minimizing food waste, an increase in export-oriented food production, and increasing complexity of packaging designs. Out of many trends shaping this period, the most prominent include advancements in image processing technologies, the adoption of multi-lane X-ray inspection systems, the integration of X-ray inspection machines with data analytics platforms, the integration with Internet of Things IoT devices, and the adoption of portable X-ray inspection systems.

Keen to investigate the future of the X-ray foreign body inspection machine market?

The rising demand for packaged food is expected to push market growth further. Packaged food refers to ready-to-eat or easily prepared food products, sealed in containers or wrappers to maintain freshness and extend shelf life. With busy lifestyles and urbanization driving the demand for convenient packaged foods, X-ray inspection equipment is key in detecting foreign materials like metal, glass, and plastic in packaged food, providing consumer safety and trust without disrupting manufacturing processes. This not only improves brand reputation but also ensures compliance with safety regulations.

Who Are the Key Players in the Industry?

Prominent companies in the X-ray foreign body inspection machine market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., OMRON Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Nongshim Engineering, Bizerba SE & Co. KG, Anritsu Corporation, Heuft Systemtechnik GmbH, Antares Vision S.p.a., Loma Systems, Ishida Europe Limited, Unicomp Technology Co. Ltd., Sesotec GmbH, Comet Group, Yamato Scale Co. Ltd., North Star Imaging Inc., Eagle Product Inspection, Mekitec Group, SF Engineering, Xavis Co. Ltd., Minebea Intec GmbH, WIPOTEC GmbH, Viscom SE

What New Developments Are Shaping Industry Trends?

Major companies are heavily investing in developing sophisticated X-ray safety systems that minimize the risk of contamination and ensure product safety. For instance, in May 2023, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., a US-based analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing company, launched the X2 Series of X-ray systems. This series features advanced software capable of detecting a wide range of contaminants while offering easy maintenance.

Which Segments Are Most Popular?

The X-ray foreign body inspection machine market is segmented into following categories:

1 By Type: Industrial Grade, Laboratory Grade, Other Types

2 By Imaging Technique: Film-Based Imaging, Digital Imaging

3 By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Medical Industry, Other Applications

Highlighted subsegments include in-line X-ray inspection systems, conveyor belt X-ray machines, high-speed industrial X-ray systems, and portable industrial X-ray inspection units in the industrial segment. The laboratory segment places emphasis on bench-top X-ray inspection systems, research and development X-ray machines, compact laboratory X-ray units, and X-ray systems for quality control. Other types include custom X-ray inspection systems, mobile X-ray inspection units, X-ray systems for food safety, and specialized X-ray inspection solutions.

What's Happening in Different Regions?

In terms of regional presence, North America was the largest market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

