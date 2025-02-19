AI In Breast Imaging Market to Hit USD 5944.3 Million by 2033, Rising Rapidly
AI In Breast Imaging Market size is expected to reach USD 5944.3 Mn by 2033, from USD 451.6 Mn in 2023, at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2024 to 2033.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global AI in Breast Imaging Market is set to experience significant growth, with a projected value of USD 5944.3 million by 2033, up from USD 451.6 million in 2023. This growth is driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% between 2024 and 2033. Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized breast cancer detection and diagnosis, improving outcomes for patients while enhancing healthcare efficiency. The integration of AI into breast imaging is becoming increasingly prevalent, with more healthcare systems adopting AI-based tools to support radiologists in early detection and risk assessment.
— Tajammul Pangarkar
One of the primary drivers of AI adoption in breast imaging is enhanced detection accuracy. AI algorithms can identify subtle patterns in mammograms that might be difficult for human eyes to spot. Studies show that AI-assisted screenings increase detection rates by 17.6% compared to traditional methods. This improvement is vital for early-stage breast cancer detection, which significantly enhances the chances of successful treatment. With the ability to detect cancers at earlier stages, AI-powered imaging tools promise to lower mortality rates associated with breast cancer.
AI is also improving breast cancer risk assessments. By analyzing both imaging features and traditional risk factors, AI provides more accurate evaluations. Research indicates that combining AI with existing models leads to the identification of a higher percentage of patients at elevated risk. This comprehensive approach allows for more personalized and effective screening strategies, offering preventive care tailored to individual needs. These AI-enhanced risk assessments empower healthcare providers to prioritize high-risk patients and optimize their screening schedules.
Operational efficiency is another benefit brought about by AI in breast imaging. AI systems can rapidly triage mammograms, identifying normal cases and reducing radiologists' workloads. In the UK, AI has been shown to triage up to 60% of normal mammograms, eliminating the need for multiple radiologist reviews. This efficiency is especially beneficial in healthcare systems with staffing shortages, as it frees up resources for more complex cases. It also accelerates the screening process, ensuring faster diagnosis and treatment.
The growing number of regulatory approvals for AI applications in breast imaging further contributes to market expansion. Over 20 FDA-approved AI applications have already been introduced for breast imaging, reinforcing their clinical utility. These approvals facilitate AI's integration into clinical practices, providing radiologists with powerful tools to enhance diagnostic accuracy. Additionally, global initiatives and research, such as trials conducted by the UK’s National Health Service, underscore the global commitment to improving breast cancer outcomes through AI technology.
The convergence of enhanced detection capabilities, improved risk assessments, operational efficiencies, regulatory support, and ongoing global research initiatives is driving the growth of AI in the breast imaging market. These developments promise to revolutionize breast cancer detection, personalize patient care, and optimize healthcare resources, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients worldwide.
Market.Us has recently published a detailed research report on the 'AI In Breast Imaging Market', offering a comprehensive view of the market's global and regional prospects. This report provides a thorough analysis of the latest industry developments and the major players shaping the AI In Breast Imaging industry. It outlines the market scenario clearly, presenting specifications and industry procedures in an organized manner. This structured presentation of information aids readers in gaining a deep understanding of the industry, focusing on the stability of cost and revenue structures.
The primary goal of this report is to deliver factual, actionable data about the AI In Breast Imaging market. It equips readers with the necessary information to formulate and execute informed strategies based on the extensive data provided. The report includes detailed market statistics that offer insights into the current market status, future projections, and classifications based on various criteria such as product type, end-use, and region.
The report thoroughly covers the classification of the AI In Breast Imaging market, highlighting significant aspects like product types and the main industries associated with the AI In Breast Imaging Market. It also delves into critical industry dynamics such as development trends, supply, and demand conditions. This analysis provides a deep understanding of the market's current landscape and growth trajectory over the years.
Furthermore, the report extensively analyzes business plans, sales, and profitability to enhance readers' understanding of the AI In Breast Imaging market. It discusses essential elements like production volumes, sales data, key raw material suppliers, and buyers in the industry. These details are crucial for understanding the informational needs and distribution rates within the market.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
• In 2023, the AI in Breast Imaging market generated USD 451.6 Million and is projected to grow to USD 5944.3 Million, with a CAGR of 29.4%.
• The computer-aided detection technology was the most profitable segment, capturing 35.1% of the market share in 2023.
• The screening segment dominated the market, contributing 43.1% to the total revenue in 2023.
• Hospitals were the leading end-users of AI in Breast Imaging, accounting for 53.2% of the market share.
• North America held a dominant position in the market, generating 45.5% of the total revenue.
MARKET INSIGHT AND COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The Competitive Landscape section of the AI In Breast Imaging market report offers an in-depth analysis of the leading players currently influencing the market. This segment highlights the strategic efforts and steadfast dedication of these companies as they seek competitive advantages. Users gain insight into the methods employed by these key market influencers through detailed evaluations.
This section includes comprehensive COMPANY PROFILES that provide a snapshot of each leading player. Details such as company history, business focus, and market position are outlined, giving readers a clear view of who shapes the market landscape.
Additionally, the report covers COMPANY OVERVIEWS and FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, offering a lens into the economic health and investment priorities of these entities. This financial analysis helps stakeholders understand the funding dynamics and revenue streams that propel these companies forward in the competitive arena.
Lastly, PRODUCT PORTFOLIOS, SWOT ANALYSES, KEY STRATEGIES, AND DEVELOPMENTS are meticulously presented. This information serves to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats each company faces, alongside their strategic moves and innovations in product development, allowing for a rounded understanding of their market presence and growth tactics.
The Primary Entities Identified In This Report Are:
• GE Healthcare
• Hologic Inc.
• Gamma Medica Inc.
• Siemens Healthcare
• Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
• Toshiba Corporation
• Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.
• Other Key Players
SEGMENTATION PERSPECTIVE
The report provides an extensive segmentation of the AI In Breast Imaging market, focusing on diverse product types, end-users, and geographical regions. It details a thorough analysis of selected market segments from 2020 to 2023, with forward-looking forecasts extending from 2025 to 2034. Each segment is assessed based on revenue generation (in million USD) and Average Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), offering a clear perspective on market dynamics.
This study includes a detailed regional breakdown that encompasses key areas such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Rest of the World. The analysis highlights regional market trends, growth drivers, and potential opportunities, providing stakeholders with essential insights for strategic decision-making.
Additionally, the report delves into various product types within the AI In Breast Imaging market. It examines each product category for its revenue contribution and growth prospects over the forecast period. This segment-centric approach helps identify which product types are gaining traction and their impact on the overall market landscape.
Lastly, the target applications associated with the AI In Breast Imaging market are explored. This section assesses how different applications influence market growth and development. The report’s comprehensive coverage of target applications aids industry participants in understanding specific market demands and adjusting their strategies accordingly.
Key Segments Covered In This Report Are:
Technology
• Machine Learning
• Deep Learning
• Computer Aided Detection
• Natural Language Processing
Application
• Screening
• Diagnostics
• Risk Assessment
• Others
End User
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Diagnostic Imaging Centers
• Breast Care Centers
• Other End Users
WHAT TO EXPECT IN OUR REPORT?
• The report analyzes key market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends shaping the AI In Breast Imaging industry.
• It examines growth potential, consumption, and industry share across key regions and countries influencing market expansion.
• The report helps businesses refine strategies by analyzing top players' performance and competitive challenges in the AI In Breast Imaging industry.
• It covers industry mergers, acquisitions, company expansions, and market concentration rates, highlighting the top players' market shares.
• The report presents well-researched conclusions and insights to help businesses navigate the Global AI In Breast Imaging market effectively.
• What potential opportunities exist for new entrants in the Global AI In Breast Imaging industry?
• Who are the key companies driving growth in the AI In Breast Imaging sector?
• What strategies are businesses adopting to expand their market presence and competitive edge?
• How is competition shaping the AI In Breast Imaging industry?
• What new trends may influence future market growth and industry developments?
• Which product types are projected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR)?
• Which application segment is expected to dominate the Global AI In Breast Imaging industry?
• Which geographical region presents the most lucrative opportunities for manufacturers?
*Note: We offer customized market research reports tailored to meet your specific business needs and requirements.
CONCLUSION
The AI in Breast Imaging market is poised for substantial growth, driven by enhanced detection accuracy, improved risk assessments, and operational efficiencies. As AI technology continues to evolve, it promises to revolutionize breast cancer detection, providing earlier diagnoses and personalized treatment plans. With increasing regulatory support and widespread adoption in healthcare systems, AI-powered tools are becoming essential for radiologists, improving both diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. The growing number of FDA-approved applications and global research initiatives further strengthens the market's expansion. Ultimately, AI in breast imaging offers significant potential to improve patient outcomes, optimize healthcare resources, and reduce mortality rates associated with breast cancer.
