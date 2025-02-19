Key Driver Transforming The Vitamin D Testing Market 2025: Rising Deficiency And Its Impact On The Growth Of The Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A booming vitamin D testing market is unfolding with robust growth witnessed in recent years. The vitamin D testing market size is forecasted to grow from $0.92 billion in 2024 to reach $1 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. Factors fueling this growth include increasing prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency, a growing geriatric population, heightened awareness of disorders, rising healthcare expenditure, and a surge in osteoporosis cases.

So, what does the future of the vitamin D testing market look like?

The vitamin D testing market is set to witness strong growth in the coming years. The market, projected to grow to $1.43 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2%, is driven by increasing studies on the role of vitamin D, a rising prevalence of deficiency among the population, increased investments for research and development R&D, government initiatives and screening programs, and an uptick in sedentary lifestyles and reduced exposure to sunlight. Technological advancements, integration with digital health, innovations in testing methods, and the implementation of automation and artificial intelligence AI on Vitamin D testing platforms including point-of-care testing, are among the key trends to watch during the forecast period. Various samples have been taken to test and predict future market trends.

And what is fueling this continued expansion?

The growing awareness of vitamin D deficiency disorders is expected to drive the growth of the market in the future. Vitamin D deficiency disorder is a condition characterized by insufficient vitamin D levels, leading to impaired calcium absorption and issues such as weakened bones, muscle pain, and increased risk of fractures. Reduced sunlight exposure, the increased use of sunscreen, sedentary lifestyles, and dietary insufficiencies all contribute to this condition. Vitamin D testing is required to accurately diagnose insufficient vitamin D levels and enable appropriate prevention and treatment of related health matters. Forth, a UK-based health and wellness company, for instance, conducted a survey in July 2024 on 1,400 customers and found that 57% of them had vitamin D levels below the recommended range 75-100 nmol/L. This awareness of vitamin D deficiency disorders is a significant force driving the vitamin D testing market. The report provides more insights into the drivers propelling the current and future market growth.

Who are the front-runners in this growing market?

Key industry players operating in the vitamin D testing market include Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, bioMérieux SA, Tosoh Bioscience LLC, Revvity Inc., Quidel Corporation, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Tecan Group Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Boditech Med Inc., Everlywell Inc., BioVendor Laboratorni medicina AS, Diazyme Laboratories Inc., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, and Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. These companies are making significant strides in the market through innovations and technological advancements.

What are the recent innovations in the Vitamin D testing industry?

Industry leaders are innovating, developing products like vitamin D testing kits that allow vitamin D levels to be monitored at home or in clinical settings. Vitamin D test kits, which help assess and monitor a person's vitamin D status, are a diagnostic tool used to measure vitamin D levels in the blood. NanoSpeed Diagnostics, a Canada-based provider of diagnostic screening test kits, announced in February 2022 that its Test4D vitamin D deficiency test kit had received CE mark approval. Test4D, a newly patented, point-of-care test, is designed for quick and cost-effective detection of 25-OH vitamin D levels in Europe. This test, which delivers results in just 10 minutes from a single drop of blood, is 90% less expensive than standard procedures, marking a significant development in the efficient detection of vitamin D deficiency.

How is the vitamin D testing market segmented?

The vitamin D testing market covered in the report is segmented by product into -

1 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing,

2 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing,

3 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing;

By technique into -

4 Radioimmunoassay RIA,

5 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay ELISA,

6 High-Performance Liquid Chromatography HPLC,

7 Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry LC–MS, Other Techniques;

By indication into -

8 Osteoporosis,

9 Rickets,

10 Malabsorption,

11 Vitamin D Deficiency,

12 Other Indications;

By application into -

13 Clinical Testing,

14 Research Testing;

And by end-user -

15 Hospitals,

16 Diagnostic Laboratories,

17 Home Care,

18 Point-of-Care,

19 Other End-Users.

Which regions are leading and which are up-and-coming in the vitamin D testing market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the vitamin D testing market. However, Asia-Pacific is touted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regional analysis covered in the report spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

