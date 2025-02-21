Grief Coach and Adult Chair® Expert Cindi DuMond of Don’t Despair Coaching Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindi DuMond has a unique set of credentials with a common theme: helping people who are clearly in pain. She is an RN, a former Funeral Director, and a Certified Adult Chair® Master Coach who supports & empowers people who are ready to regulate their emotions while on a journey of grief, loss, and/or trauma. In 2018, after many years of suffering, marriage counseling, a daughter's illness and subsequent disability, she discovered a model that finally helped her succeed on her own journey. Cindi was so enthralled, she became certified in that coaching style, and then launched a business focused on dealing with grief and loss (experiences that range from having your business fail, to kids leaving home for the first time, to miscarriage or abortion, to separating from a relationship, to the death of a loved one, or even due to a violent crime.)

“People are made to think our emotions should be stifled. In truth, emotions are our best teacher. I knew that as a nurse. It is important, though, to express our emotions in a healthy way, whether that is through “chair work”, journaling, movement, mindfulness, a hobby, or anything that brings you peace and joy.”

Cindi uses a variety of proven tools and techniques to guide people on how to emotionally regulate. The mainstay is The Adult Chair model, which was created by a therapist turned Coach, named Michelle Chalfant and is now a global success. The term is transparent: we all have different personalities inside us, ranging from the attention-seeking child, to the angry adolescent, to a poised adult, and every time we react to stimuli, such as a loss, we have a choice on where we are going to be when we react to it. Sitting in our Adult Chair yields the most optimal results.

Cindi coaches clients on breaking the cycle of grief and loss, emotional regulation, navigating loss, and grief recovery. She also has expertise in generational grief: inherited patterns of mourning & grief passed down in the family.. All of these services are under the umbrella of Don’t Despair Coaching.

Cindi is appearing on the radio as part of the Empowering Women series, and her mission is one of empowerment. She aims to empower people through her clinical experience, background, compassionate coaching, and proven methodology. She also believes that women and men grieve differently: women are better at pouring their hearts out over coffee with a girlfriend, while men are trained to think being emotional is a sign of weakness.

Understanding and expressing emotion is part of the journey to health and inner peace. This is particularly impo[1] rtant when grieving, because grief is not linear as many think, but rather a cyclical process. We can at times go back to a place on our journey, or even feel stuck, and that is when knowing how to cope and regulate are most important.

Helping people at tender crossroads was a goal Cindi formed early in life. She would ride along with her busy Father, a floral delivery driver by day, when he made deliveries to funeral homes, and saw what it was like for people dealing with feelings at a most vulnerable time. She vowed to support them and did in all of her career endeavors, which included years as a nurse guiding patients and their families on the use of in-home ventilator equipment along with all it takes to keep a chronically ill child at home. Today, Coaching is full time work, and the name of her practice, Don’t Despair, speaks volumes. Cindi lets clients know it is ok to feel angry one day and okay on another. But whenever we feel bad, we should give ourselves grace, and keep moving forward and try a “chair check in” to cultivate and support the Adult, to navigate challenges more successfully.

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn from a woman who has gone from Nurse Cindi to a featured speaker at events. Cindi has helped over 1,000 individuals and families navigate grief and achieve transformational healing. She also serves as a suicide prevention gatekeeper and facilitates EFT tapping and breathwork sessions. Cindi sure will heal and enlighten us all with her knowledge, caring spirit and calming tools.

Close Up Radio recently featured Cindi DuMond, RN in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday, February 17th at 1pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday, February 24th at 1pm Eastern.

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-grief-coach-and/id1785721253?i=1000693711934

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-268456857/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5quQMbWsqaF4LyCptswIS2

For more information about Cindi and her work, please visit www.dontdespaircoaching.com or www.cindidumond.com

You are also free to download one of Cindi’s two free guides: Developing Incredible Unbreakable Boundaries and the journal tHealing through grief: A 30- day Guided Journal For Emotional Healing & Growth both available https://www.dontdespaircoaching.com/toolbox

