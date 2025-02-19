Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So, What's the Recent Scenario and Future Projection of the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market?

In recent years, the virtualized evolved packet core market size has witnessed significant growth. The market size is expected to escalate from $6.66 billion in 2024 to $7.9 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.5%. This historic period growth can be attributed to various factors including 5G deployment initiatives, 4G LTE expansion, cloud computing growth, regulatory compliance, and increased service innovation.

The forthcoming years are foreseen to see more rapid growth in the vEPC market. It is anticipated to rocket to $15.41 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.2%. This forecast period's growth can be attributed to the network function virtualization NFV movement, increased SDN integration, telco cloud initiatives, a significant increase in mobile data traffic, and an upsurge in demand for edge computing.

So What's Driving the vEPC Market Growth?

The rapidly increasing mobile data traffic is expected to propel the growth of the vEPC market. The surge in mobile data traffic, due to the proliferation of 4G and 5G networks, the growing popularity of social media and video streaming, and the rising usage of smartphones, makes vEPC management indispensable. vEPC allows network operators to efficiently scale and optimize their networks to cope with the rising demand for high-speed data services. As an example, in a report published by Ericsson, it was projected that mobile traffic would increase by 20% - 30% annually for most regions over the next few years. So, it's apparent that this increasing mobile data traffic is fueling the growth of the virtualized evolved packet core market.

Did you know about the Key Players in the vEPC Market?

The virtualized evolved packet core market witnesses operations from several major companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Fujitsu Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and others.

What About Emerging Market Trends?

Several companies in the vEPC market are developing single packet core SPC technology to enhance network efficiency and support seamless connectivity across multiple generations of mobile networks. For instance, in August 2024, Huawei Technologies and Orange Egypt Telecommunications launched the first bare metal container for mobile networks incorporating SPC technology. This novel product supports 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, offering advanced vEPC solutions as part of Egypt's Vision 2030 infrastructure modernization efforts.

How is the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Segmented?

The vEPC market is segmented based on -

1 By Component: Solutions, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3 By Application: LTE, VoLTE, IoT, M2M, MPN, MVNO

4 By End User: Telecom, Enterprises

Subsegments include:

1 By Solutions: NFV Solutions, Cloud-Based EPC Solutions, Traffic Management Solutions, Security Solutions, Data Analytics Solutions

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Managed Services, Support and Maintenance Services, Training Services

What are the Regional Insights into vEPC Market?

North America ruled the vEPC market in 2024 in terms of largest market share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions analysed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

