Comprehensive Insights Of The Veterinary Intravenous IV Solutions Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Veterinary Intravenous IV Solutions Market?
The veterinary intravenous IV solutions market has experienced significant growth in recent years, increasing from $1.5 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $1.62 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. This substantial growth during the historical period can be attributed to the increasing number of veterinary clinics, the rise in incidence of dehydration among animals, expansion in livestock farming, growth in the number of companion animals, and advancements in veterinary diagnostics.

The market is expected to continue its robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $2.19 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 7.8%. Major trends contributing to this positive forecast include technological advancements, diversified product formulations, telemedicine integration, the introduction of advanced veterinary IV delivery systems, and the trending usage of smart veterinary IV systems.

What Are the Key Growth Drivers and Trends in the Veterinary IV Solutions Market?
The increase in the prevalence of various animal diseases is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary intravenous IV solutions market. Conditions which impair the health and function of animals, such as anthrax, leptospirosis, rabies, canine distemper, heartworm disease, and more are driving the need for these essential solutions, especially for rehydrating animals affected by dehydration-inducing diseases like gastroenteritis or severe infections.

Further boosting the veterinary IV solutions market is the sizable increase in spending on animal health products. The expenditure on these products, like medications, supplements, and treatment options which maintain or improve animals' health and well-being, is escalating due to the rise in pet ownership, growing awareness of animal health, advancements in veterinary care, and the necessity for better disease prevention and treatment options.

What Companies Are Driving the Growth of the Veterinary IV Solutions Market?
Major companies operating in the veterinary intravenous IV solutions market include Merck & Co. Inc., Baxter International Inc., Zoetis Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Virbac SA, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Vetoquinol SA, Norbrook Laboratories Limited, Ceva Santé Animale, Revival Animal Health Inc., Aromor Animal Health, Jorgensen Laboratories LLC, Pharmacosmos AS, Sykes Veterinary International Pty Ltd., Rusoma Laboratories Private Limited, Patterson Companies Inc., NexGen Veterinary, and Soxa Formulations & Research Pvt. Ltd.

How Is the Veterinary Intravenous IV Solutions Market Segmented?
The market is segmented based on:
1 By Product: Isotonic Crystalloids, Dextrose Solutions, Synthetic Colloids, Natural Colloids, Parenteral Nutrition
2 By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Production Animals
3 By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Into subsegments:
1 Isotonic Crystalloids: Normal Saline 0.9% NaCl, Lactated Ringer's Solution, Dextrose in Water D5W, Ringer's Solution, Balanced Electrolyte Solutions
2 Dextrose Solutions: Dextrose 5% in Water D5W, Dextrose 10% in Water D10W, Dextrose 20% in Water D20W, Dextrose 50% in Water D50W
3 Synthetic Colloids: Hydroxyethyl Starch HES, Dextran, Gelatins
4 Natural Colloids: Albumin, Fresh Frozen Plasma FFP, Blood Products
5 Parenteral Nutrition: Total Parenteral Nutrition TPN Solutions, Partial Parenteral Nutrition Solutions, Lipid Emulsions, Amino Acid Solutions

Which Regions Contribute Significantly to the Veterinary IV Solutions Market?
In 2024, North America held the largest share of the veterinary intravenous IV solutions market. The region with the fastest projected growth rate during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report covers detailed market analysis across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

