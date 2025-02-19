Leading Driver In The Veterinary Care Market 2025: Increasing Demand Of Pet Adoption Is Expected To Propel The Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Veterinary care Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The veterinary care market has witnessed impressive growth in the past few years. The market expanded from $82.04 billion in 2024 to $87.77 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. Factors like rising adoption of dogs, increasing government initiatives for animal health, multiplying pet population, soaring disposable income, and a surge in demand for veterinary diagnostics can be attributed to the market's historic period growth.

Going forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, increasing to $113.58 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.7%. Factors such as a rising demand for portable devices for point-of-care POC services, growth in veterinary services, increasing occurrence of chronic ailments in pets, demand for hazard-free animal products, and an increase in rabies fatalities are believed to be the drivers of this projected growth. Meanwhile, significant trends for this forecast period include ribonucleic acid RNA-particle technology, inventive animal healthcare products, advancements in veterinary medicine, digital cytology technology, and technological advancements.

What Drives The Veterinary care Market Growth?

Driving the veterinary care market's growth forward is the increasing pet adoption trend. Pet adoption, which entails taking responsibility for a pet from a shelter, rescue organization, or previous owner, involves legal and ethical commitments and provides pets with a new, permanent home. The rise in pet adoption can be traced back to various factors such as shifts in social trends, urbanization, and a delay in young adults assuming parenthood. Veterinary care is integral to pet adoption, as it offers medical treatment and preventive measures to ensure that a pet is healthy and can deal with any immediate medical needs.

Who Are The Key Players In The Veterinary care Market?

In the context of market progression, let's look at industry players driving growth. Major companies operating in the veterinary care market include Cargill Incorporated, Novartis AG, Mars Incorporated, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, The Merck Group, Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, PetVet Care Centers LLC, VetStrategy Inc., Vetoquinol, Heska Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Sequent Scientific Ltd., Animal Care Group Plc, Medivet, Hester Bioscience Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Veterinary care Market?

A key trend that is shaping the market is the development of innovative products like pet first-aid kits by major industry players. These kits, designed to provide initial care for pets before professional veterinary help can be accessed, can be crucial in handling common pet emergencies like cuts, burns, or choking.

How Is The Veterinary care Market Segmented?

The veterinary care market, as covered in this report, is segmented as follows:

By Product: Therapeutics, Diagnostics

By Animal Type: Companion Animal, Production Animal

By Type Of Care: Primary, Emergency, Critical, Specialty Services, Others Services

By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services, Other End-User

Subsegments:

By Therapeutics: Anti-infective Drugs, Pain Management Medications, Vaccines, Anesthetics, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Hormonal Therapies, Nutraceuticals And Supplements

By Diagnostics: In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests, Imaging Equipment X-ray, Ultrasound, MRI, Blood Testing Kits, Fecal Analysis Kits, Rapid Test Kits, Histopathology Products, Diagnostic Imaging Software

What is the Regional Analysis Of Veterinary care Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest market for veterinary care in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

