Key Market Driver In Virtual Humans Industry 2025: Metaverse Expansion Fuels Growth In The Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How is the Virtual Humans Market Expected to Grow in the Near Future?

The virtual humans market size has seen exponential growth in the past few years. The market is set to grow from $34.88 billion in 2024 to $51.94 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 48.9%. This significant growth during the historic period can be attributed to rising adoption of virtual assistance and chatbots, expansion of the metaverse, increased digitalization, and growing smartphone penetration.

Looking towards the future, the virtual humans market is predicted to witness exponential growth, escalating to $252.61 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 48.5%. The forecast period's growth is attributed to the rise of e-commerce, demand for personalized experiences, increasing expansion of the metaverse, growing acceptance of digital influencers, and a grave focus on enriching customer experience. Technological advancements, integration of artificial intelligence, multilingual capabilities, personalized experiences, and collaborations with influencers have emerged as significant trends in the forecast period.

What Factors are Expected to Drive the Virtual Humans Market Forward?

The rapid expansion of the metaverse is projected to propel the growth of the virtual humans market. The metaverse represents a shared virtual space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual reality. The expansion of the metaverse is driven by an increased interest in digital experiences, remote work and socialization opportunities, and cultural shifts.

Virtual humans, or digital avatars, play a crucial role in the metaverse, representing users, AI-driven characters, and standalone entities with specified functions. They are a fundamental part of shaping user experience within the metaverse, creating richer, more personalized, and interactive digital environments. The UK Intellectual Property Office estimates the Metaverse user base will rapidly grow to a staggering 1.4 billion users by 2030, with a whopping projected market size of $490.4 billion, which further propels the growth of the virtual humans market.

Which Companies are Leading the Way in the Virtual Humans Market?

Technology moguls such as Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and iFLYTEK Co. Ltd. are among the major players operating in the virtual humans market. Other key industry contributors include Unity Software Inc., Epic Games Inc., Xsens Technologies B.V., Reallusion Inc., Soul Machines Limited, AltspaceVR Inc., Cubic Motion Limited, Datagen Technologies Ltd., Inworld AI Inc., 3Lateral d.o.o., Faceware Technologies Inc., Offbeat Media Group LLC, Quantum Capture Inc., UneeQ Limited, and VNTANA Inc.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Virtual Humans Market?

Industries are focusing on developing technologically innovative solutions, such as AI-driven virtual human technologies, to enhance human-computer interaction and create more realistic avatars. These developments will expand use cases across numerous industries. One such instance is the collaboration between Nvidia Corporation and Aww Inc. in June 2024, aiming to enhance AI-driven virtual human technology, specifically focusing on their virtual influencer, imma. This represents a significant leap forward in AI-driven virtual human technology, aiming to redefine user engagement and interaction across industries.

How is the Virtual Humans Market Segmented?

The virtual humans market report offers insights divided into several categories:

1 By Type: Avatars, Autonomous Virtual Humans

2 By Application: Gaming And Entertainment, Simulation And Training, Virtual Reality VR And Augmented Reality AR, Customer Service And Virtual Assistants, Marketing And Advertising, Other Applications

3 By Industry Type: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Education, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace And Military, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Gaming And Entertainment, Marketing And Advertising, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1 By Avatars: 2D Avatars, 3D Avatars, Customizable Avatars, Realistic Avatars

2 By Autonomous Virtual Humans: AI-Powered Virtual Assistants, Socially Interactive Virtual Humans, Virtual Influencers, Customer Service Virtual Humans

What is the Regional Breakdown of the Virtual Humans Market?

North America was the largest region in the virtual humans market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, with Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa also forming significant contributions to the market.

