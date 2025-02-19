Global Veterinary Cardiology Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So, what does the future have in store for the veterinary cardiology market?

Forecasts indicate that the veterinary cardiology market will grow from $2.84 billion in 2024 to $3.1 billion in 2025, a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. The market size is expected to keep surging, reaching $4.35 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Prominent drivers behind this growth include greater awareness of pet health, increased availability of pet insurance, and the proliferation of veterinary specialty clinics.

What Drives The Veterinary cardiology Market Growth?

A key factor likely to accelerate the market's expansion is the rise in heart disease cases in pets and livestock, along with improved capabilities in diagnosing, treating, and managing such conditions. Heart diseases in these animals, driven by factors such as obesity, poor diet, genetic predispositions, and lack of regular veterinary care, spark significant health complications and warrant urgent attention. Against this backdrop, veterinary cardiology is increasingly relied upon to offer expertise in advanced imaging, minimally invasive surgeries, and other innovative procedures to combat heart diseases and enhance animal health.

Who Are The Key Players In The Veterinary cardiology Market?

Taking the reins in the veterinary cardiology market are industry leaders like Merck & Co. Inc., Zoetis Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG, among others. These organizations exemplify advancements in the field through continuous research and development, evident in their groundbreaking technologies such as transcatheter edge-to-edge mitral valve repair TEER. This less invasive procedure is designed to remedy mitral valve leakage, thereby improving heart function and reducing strain.

How Is The Veterinary cardiology Market Segmented?

The veterinary cardiology market isn’t a monolith; instead, it is typically segmented by product, indication, animal type, and end-user. Particular subsegments include pharmaceuticals like antihypertensives and beta blockers, and diagnostic tools such as Holter monitors and echocardiography devices.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Veterinary cardiology Market?

In terms of geographical distribution, North America leads the way as the largest veterinary cardiology market globally. Other regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

