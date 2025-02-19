Global Virtual Health Service Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Virtual Health Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today! ” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the projected growth rate and market size of the global virtual health service market?

The virtual health service market size is exhibiting exponential growth and is expected to rise from $13.58 billion in 2024 to $17.74 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 30.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased adoption of smartphones and tablets, rising demand for convenient healthcare, escalating incidence of chronic diseases, more focus on patient engagement, and surging demand for remote patient monitoring.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20691&type=smp

What are the primary growth drivers of the virtual health service market?

The virtual health service market size is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming period. It will escalate to $51.28 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 30.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of telehealth services, growing demand for remote patient monitoring, expansion of digital health platforms, surging focus on patient-centric care, and escalating need for mental health services. Key trends in the forecast period include integration of telehealth platforms, development of personalized virtual health solutions, adoption of virtual reality for therapy, integration of wearable technology, and incorporation of digital therapeutics.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-health-service-global-market-report

Which major companies are impacting the growth of the virtual health service market?

Major companies operating in the virtual health service market include: CVS Health Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cigna Group, Elevance Health Inc., Centene Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Epic Systems Corporation, Teladoc Health Inc., Babylon Health Limited, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., WELL Health Technologies Corp., American Well Corporation, MDLive Inc., Doctor On Demand Inc., HealthTap Inc., TytoCare Ltd., 98point6 Inc., Medici Inc., VSee Lab Inc., Doxy.me LLC, eVisit Inc., MDTech Inc., Lemonaid Health Inc.

What are the emerging trends in the global virtual health service market?

Major companies in the virtual health service market are developing integrated virtual care to enhance patient management, streamline healthcare delivery, and improve access to medical services. Integrated virtual care entails a comprehensive digital health system that amalgamates various virtual services such as telemedicine, remote monitoring, and digital health records, thereby improving patient access, streamlining healthcare delivery, and coordinating care among different platforms.

How is the global virtual health service market segments?

The virtual health service market covered in this report is split by:

1 Component: Software And Services, Hardware

2 Consultation Mode: Video, Audio, Messaging, Kiosks

3 Specialty And Use Case: General Medicine, Mental Health, Dermatology, Chronic Condition Management, Remote Surgery Assistance, Nutrition And Fitness, Women's Health, Pediatrics

4 Mode Of Delivery: Web Based, App Based, Phone Based

5 End User: Patients, Healthcare Providers, Payers, Employers, Other End Users

Sub-categorizations:

1 Software and Services: Telemedicine Software, Health Monitoring Software, Electronic Health Records EHR Systems, Mobile Health Applications, Remote Patient Monitoring Services, Consultation Services, Analytics and Reporting Services

2 Hardware: Telehealth Kits, Medical Devices for Remote Monitoring, Computers and Tablets, Wearable Health Devices, Video Conferencing Equipment

Which regions are leading in the global virtual health service market?

North America was the largest region in the virtual health service market in 2024. The report also covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-global-market-report

Equine Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/equine-healthcare-global-market-report

Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-healthcare-global-market-report

Discover more about The Business Research Company, a leading market research firm with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. Lean on our 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders to stay competitive and informed.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.