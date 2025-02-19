Portable Analytical Instruments Market Growth to Surpass USD 30.62 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Rapid expansion and growing demand for portable testing solutions propel the analytical instruments market from USD 15.38B in 2023 to USD 30.62B by 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Portable Analytical Instruments Market , valued at USD 15.38 billion in 2023, is projected to more than double to USD 30.62 billion by 2032. This remarkable growth, at a CAGR of 7.98% from 2024 to 2032, is fueled by rapid technological advancements and an increasing demand for agile, on-the-go testing solutions across multiple industries.“𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝘾𝘼𝙂𝙍 𝙤𝙛 𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙮𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙨 𝙖 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙚𝙧𝙖 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙮𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜, 𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙤𝙩𝙝 𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙮,” said SNS Insider.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5548 By-Product: The pH meters segment held a dominant market share in 2023Due to their widespread application in various industries such as food & beverage, environmental testing, and pharmaceuticals. The demand for precise and rapid pH measurement in applications such as water quality testing, brewing, and chemical analysis has fueled the popularity of pH meters. In 2023, pH meters accounted for a large share of the market due to the growing dependence of industries on handheld devices for regular analysis.The Dissolved CO2 and O2 meters segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The meters play a crucial role in processes like brewing, aquaculture, and environmental monitoring. Increased use of dissolved gas monitoring across various industrial processes, along with increasing quality control efforts in the food & beverage industry, is likely to boost the demand for these devices. With industries continuing to prioritize enhancing product quality and environmental sustainability, the dissolved CO2 and O2 meter market is poised to grow rapidly.By Technology: In 2023, the spectroscopic analysis segment dominated the portable analytical instruments market.Spectroscopic methods provide high accuracy and consistency, which is essential in areas like chemical analysis, food safety analysis, and environmental monitoring. The market dominated by the segment in 2023 was attributed to the growing demand for precise and rapid analyses, particularly in research and development laboratories. Spectroscopic analysis is highly preferred for its capacity to provide results with little sample preparation, further increasing its usage across industries.The analysis segment of the elements is forecast to grow fastest in the projection period. It is fueled by innovations in handheld devices that make elemental analysis a real-time experience, which proves especially useful for pharmaceuticals, environmental analysis, and mining. As trace element analysis regulations increase, demand for portable elemental analysis equipment keeps rising, particularly for field testing uses. The growth of miniaturized and cost-effective elemental analyzers is expected to play a key role in fueling the market growth of this segment.In 2023, the food and beverage industry emerged as the largest end-user of portable analytical instruments.These tools are becoming more prevalent in food safety analysis, quality assurance, and meeting rigorous food regulations. Being portable, they are perfectly suited for applications across all levels of food manufacturing and processing, allowing for consistency and quality in the products. The food and beverages sector had the largest proportion in 2023 because it is dependent on precise and fast testing for variables such as pH, moisture, and gas composition.The fastest-growing end-user segment is the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The requirement for real-time analysis during drug development and manufacturing, combined with strict regulations, is pushing demand for portable analytical tools in this industry. Growing investment in biotech breakthroughs and the growing focus on personalized medicine further drive the demand for portable solutions.Key Market Players• Invacare Corporation (TDX SP2 Power Wheelchair, Rollite Rollator Walker)• Sunrise Medical (Quickie Q500 M Power Wheelchair, Airgo Comfort-Plus Lightweight Rollator)• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Orion Portable pH Meter, Niton XL5 XRF Analyzer)• Agilent Technologies Inc. (4300 Handheld FTIR Spectrometer, 490 Micro GC Portable Gas Chromatograph)• Bruker Corporation (Alpha II Portable FTIR Spectrometer, TRACER 5g Handheld XRF Analyzer)• ABB Group (ACF5000 Portable Gas Analyzer, LS4000 Laser-Based Spectrometer)• PerkinElmer Inc. (Spectrum Two FTIR Spectrometer, PinAAcle 500 Atomic Absorption Spectrometer)• Horiba Ltd. (LAQUA Portable Water Quality Meter, PG-300 Series Portable Gas Analyzer)• Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (Seven2Go Portable pH Meter, Titrator Compact G20)• Shimadzu Corporation (IRSpirit Portable FTIR Spectrophotometer, GC-2010 Plus Portable Gas Chromatograph)• Danaher Corporation (HQ Series Portable Meters, DR1900 Portable Spectrophotometer)• Anton Paar GmbH (DMA 35 Portable Density Meter, RheolabQC Portable Rheometer)• Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science (X-MET8000 Portable XRF Analyzer, Vulcan Optics Handheld Laser Spectrometer)• Eppendorf AG (BioPhotometer D30, Multipette M4 Portable Pipette)• Roche Diagnostics (Accutrend Plus Portable Meter, Cobas b 123 Blood Gas Analyzer)• Waters Corporation (ACQUITY UPLC M-Class System, MassTrak Immunosuppressants XE Kit)• YSI Inc. (ProDSS Multiparameter Water Quality Meter, 9300/9500 Photometers)• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (API T300 Portable CO Analyzer, 3010MA Portable Oxygen Analyzer)• FLIR Systems (GF Series Optical Gas Imaging Camera, Exx-Series Thermal Cameras)• Analytik Jena AG (Specord 50 PLUS Spectrophotometer, Multi N/C Portable TOC Analyzer)• Endress+Hauser Group (Liquiline Mobile CML18 Portable Data Logger, Prosonic Flow W 400 Ultrasonic Flowmeter)• Extech Instruments (PH300 Portable pH Meter, DO700 Portable Dissolved Oxygen Meter)Buy Full Research Report on Portable Analytical Instruments Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5548 Regional Analysis: North America dominated the portable analytical instruments market in 2023Mainly because of the region's high-tech infrastructure and huge demand for portable analytical instruments across industries. The United States is a dominant force, with heavy investments in research and development, particularly in the pharmaceutical, environmental, and food industries. The region's focus on environmental conservation and food safety regulations further increases the use of portable instruments.The Asia-Pacific region is the most rapidly expanding portable analytical instruments market. The industrialization process at a rapid pace, combined with stricter environmental and food safety standards, is driving demand for portable analytical solutions. China, India, and Japan are experiencing greater investment in healthcare, manufacturing, and food processing, driving the growth of the market in this region.Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Portable Analytical Instruments Market by Product8. Portable Analytical Instruments Market by Technology9. Portable Analytical Instruments Market by End User10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionFor further insights and customized research on the Portable Analytical Instruments Market, contact @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5548 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.